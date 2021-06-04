‘Wedding And A Baby’ For Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone After Three Years Together?

When a celebrity couple has been together for years, the tabloids report they are either having a baby or getting married. One such tabloid is alleging both milestones are happening for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone. Gossip Cop is investigating if there is any truth to either claim.

Wedding Rings And Baby Bumps For DiCaprio?

After Morrone posted a photo of herself in a “bridal-looking” gown on Instagram, Woman’s Day says that the couple is not only walking down the aisle but expecting a baby. DiCaprio apparently bought his mother a house in Los Feliz, California and the outlet is claiming the house will really be used as a nursery.

“Leo’s finally going to make his mum’s dreams come true and give her a grandkid,” an unnamed family friend tells the magazine. “And setting her up in a house that’d fully baby proofed gives him a 24/7 on-call nursery. He’s agreed to try for a baby with Camila on the condition that she lets his mum co-parent on his behalf.”

What Is Really Going On With Leonardo DiCaprio?

Gossip Cop can confirm that this story is false. The dress in question that started the wedding rumors was originally posted by Morrone in February as a throwback to the red carpet look she wore for the premiere of DiCaprio’s film Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

As for this co-parenting with grandma business, the whole situation seems off. The way the rag describes the hypothetical living situation sounds like DiCaprio wouldn’t be involved in raising his offspring at all. With such specific yet bizarre detail, its easy to find these allegations false.

Also, as reported a couple of days by Gossip Cop, the couple is currently physically apart while DiCaprio works with Martin Scorsese on Killers of the Flower Moon. This story was in reference to the rumor that Morrone and DiCaprio’s romance was fizzling out while he was filming. While that rumor is certainly not true, neither is the one that they are getting married and/or having a baby.

Not A New Story

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio deal with wedding and baby rumors all the time, and Woman’s Day is a frequent culprit. Last summer, the magazine reported Morrone was pregnant after a single photo showed the actress in an “expectant” light. In a billowing black sundress, the model seemed to have a slight bulge while walking in the wind. Gossip Cop deemed the story false at the time, and since Morrone does not have a child almost a year later, we can say we were right.

