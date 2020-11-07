We Know Why Halle Berry's New Boyfriend Is A Suspiciously Good Fit For Her

Halle Berry has come clean about her new boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, and we already can’t get enough of them. Perhaps Berry played coy about her relationship for as long as she did because of the way her past relationships have turned out. Regardless of how things went down in the past, Berry is clearly looking forward to her future with her new man.
Van Hunt, 50, is an American singer and songwriter who can play multiple instruments, including guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, and saxophone. After scoring a recording contract with Capitol Records, Hunt released his first two albums: his self-titled debut album Van Hunt, and his second album, On The Jungle Floor. He eventually made the move to Blue Note Records, though he soon decided to branch off on his own and founded his own recording company, Godless-Hotspot. It makes all the sense in the world that Halle Berry would be attracted to such an accomplished and talented man. It’s unclear just when the romance began, but Berry laid several hints down that she had a new fellow in her life.
Long before she formally introduced him to the world as her boyfriend, Halle Berry still included Van Hunt in intimate photos she posted to Instagram. Because she clearly wanted to keep the relationship her own personal secret for the time being, Berry didn’t include any photos of Hunt’s face or any other defining features. Instead, the Kidnap star posted photos of the couple’s feet to let her fans know there was someone new in her life.
In her post finally revealing the name of her new beau, which conveniently also drew attention to Hunt’s line or merchandise, Berry included the caption, “now ya know…” followed by a black heart emoji and a foot emoji. The latter emoji was clearly a reference back to Berry’s sneaky way of introducing her new man.
As for how things are going for the couple, sources tell People that the romance is progressing quite nicely. “They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house,” the insider revealed, adding, “She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious.” The romance works out as well as it does, the insider continued, because they both “respect each other and have a great deal in common.”
Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship. It seems like a really good match.
It’s really nice to see Berry enjoying herself in a new relationship. She’s had a bit of a troubled past when it comes to romantic relationships, and has had several high-profile relationships, and marriages, fizzle out in an embarrassingly public manner.
Berry has been married three times and divorced three times as well. She married her first husband, David Justice, in 1993, but the couple only lasted for four years before divorcing in 1997.
A few years later, in 2001, Berry married singer-songwriter Eric Benét, though their marriage ended in 2005. Shortly after that divorce finalized, Berry began dating Gabriel Aubry, who’s the father of her eldest child, Nahla. The couple called it quits in 2010, however.
In 2013, Berry married French film actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares a son, Maceo. By 2016, that marriage met its end, and Berry was once again single. A year later, in 2017, Berry spoke honestly about what it was like to go through several relationships that didn’t work out during the Q&A portion of the 2017 City Summit and Gala. Of the experience, Berry recalled, via Entertainment Tonight,
I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved. [As] women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That's what fairy tales taught me as a kid … and I'm kind of anti-fairy tales today.
“But we go in there with that hope,” Berry continued, “so when it falls apart it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment. I've often felt guilty and responsible. I've suffered a lot of pain and anguish.” Despite the hardship and the heartache that those relationships put Berry through, she still couldn’t say that she regretted them, explaining,
In every one of those situations, as hard — and sometimes embarrassing — as it was, I learned so much about myself.
“All of those relationships were necessary for me. We all come here with lessons that we have to learn and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now,” Berry continued, adding that she was “grateful,” but it was still a “hard” situation to have to go through, especially since she’d done so multiple times. It seems that Berry has found love, however, and that’s a beautiful thing. For years, the tabloids have speculated over when Berry would find a new man, and the guesses made by those shady outlets were laughably far off the mark.
Perhaps because they’d recently worked together on John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry were constantly rumored last year to be in a romance. Life & Style claimed last May that the two were in a “hot new romance.” Sources told the outlet that the actors were keeping their relationship on the “down low” until after filming on the movie finished. No such announcement ever came because the report didn’t have a lick of truth to it to begin with. Gossip Cop learned from a source close to the actress that she and Reeves were not romantically involved, they simply worked together.
That same tabloid also pushed rumors that year that Ben Affleck’s friends were pushing for him to date either Berry or Charlize Theron. So-called “insiders” for the tabloid tattled, “Ben's always found Halle Berry attractive, but most of his friends think he should go for the gold: Charlize Theron. She's a great mom, and not to mention drop-dead gorgeous.”
There were other A-list celebrity women supposedly on Affleck’s list of potential suitors, but Gossip Cop was already sensing something off about the story. We reached out to Affleck’s spokesperson who told us, on the record, that the story was totally made up. Clearly the tabloid ought to get better sources, since both of its romantic predictions turned out to be total bupkis.
MediaTakeOut is infamous for falsely accusing celebrities of being gay. The gossip blog once reported that Halle Berry was a lesbian and dating one of her female friends. Gossip Cop spoke exclusively with Berry’s rep, who informed us the supposed “date” the outlet was referring to was just a simple dinner with a longtime friend, not anything romantic.
There have been many, many more rumors about Berry’s romantic relationships and who the Oscar-winning actress might date next. Much of the time, it’s the same familiar faces that pop up in connection with Berry all the time in the tabloids, but occasionally the tabloids go completely off-script and pair Berry with the most random celebrity you could think of.
These outlets are just playing Russian roulette with this sort of reporting. They have absolutely no insight into Berry’s personal life, which is obvious since none of the outlets Gossip Cop usually covers had any inkling about Berry’s new relationship with Van Hunt. Clearly these tabloids need to find better sources.