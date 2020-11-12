We Know One Reason Why 'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has So Many Kids

It had been a long process for Windham-Burke to admit that she had a problem with drinking. After Emily Simpson called her out the year before, Windham-Burke confessed, “Instead of taking it to heart, I really pushed you away. Basically, I think I just got angry with you, and I came up with reasons to be mad.” She has also said in the past, “I don’t think I can never drink again, but yeah, it has to be forever,” and said of her behavior during a RHOC trip to Miami, “I was drinking so much I thought I was going to die.”