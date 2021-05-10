We Finally Know Who Killed Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke was murdered last year in an apparent robbery gone deadly wrong while the rapper stayed at an Airbnb rental. A detective for the Los Angeles Police Department recently testified in the ongoing criminal case connected to the murder. According to his testimony, a 15-year-old was allegedly the one to pull the trigger, though the death of the popular rapper hadn’t been the teen’s original goal.

What We Know About Pop Smoke’s Shocking Murder

Bashar Barakah Jackson, better known by his rap name Pop Smoke, was murdered early last year while staying in a rented Airbnb home in the Hollywood Hills. Reports at the time indicated that the killing of the “Dior” rapper had occurred during an attempted robbery of the home and hinted that the rapper had been targeted specifically. New testimony from detectives investigating the case has supported those early reports, and has revealed more details about the night in question.

According to that testimony, four intruders broke into the home in search of a diamond-encrusted Rolex, as well as a Cuban link chain, that they knew were in Pop Smoke’s possession. The youngest member of the group, a 15-year-old, was allegedly the one to open fire on the rapper. Detectives claimed the minor, whose name has not been revealed, confessed to the killing to a cellmate while serving time in a juvenile detention center. The admission was recorded, providing the investigating detectives with the proof they needed to finger him for the crime.

Detention Center Admission Lays The Case In Court

The detective went on to testify that the youth had described a confrontation between his group and Pop Smoke over the jewelry. “They got into a fight, and he shot him three times,” the detective said, citing the recording. “He said he shot him on the back.” Pop Smoke had apparently been in the shower when the break-in occurred, though he still attempted to fight back against the alleged robbers. After he’d been shot, the attackers apparently kicked him as he lay on the floor, according to the testimony of an unidentified woman who had been staying in the rental with the rapper.

Audrey Jackson, Pop Smoke’s mother, spoke with NY Daily News about the recent revelations and expressed her disgust that the alleged assailants would kick her son as he lay bleeding from his wounds on the floor. “I thought something would happen that would help me feel differently,” she said. “But to hear they kicked him when he was down. It’s so disrespectful and dishonorable. There was no honor in this.” The entire incident is so incredibly sad and disheartening. We extend our deepest sympathies and well-wishes to the family and friends affected by this senseless tragedy.

