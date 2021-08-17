Wayne Brady’s Response To Racist Tirade Left On His Voice Mail At ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Is Perfect

The beloved host of Let’s Make A Deal Wayne Brady was the unfortunate target of a despicable racist verbal attack recently. An anonymous caller called into the CBS studio where Brady films his popular game show and left a hateful message, but Brady is refusing to let it get him down. In fact, he had a strong message for the coward who left the racist tirade.

One Hateful Message Leads To A Much More Powerful Message

An audio recording of a voicemail left at CBS studio where Wayne Brady films Let’s Make A Deal obtained by TMZ contains a profanity-laced, racist rant against the actor. Though the recording was only nine seconds long, it was full of hateful racial slurs and other foul language.

The person’s rant didn’t make much sense, according to those who’d heard it, and it was difficult to figure out exactly what the unknown person was ranting about. Then again, how much sense is there in racism to begin with? CBS handed the recording over to the Los Angeles Police Department, but it was determined by law enforcement that the voicemail, while vile, was not technically a crime.

Wayne Brady Fires Back

In response to the hateful message, Wayne Brady fired back with a message of his own to TMZ, and his was far more powerful. “Truth is, I’m a man. I’m a Black man in America,” Brady began, noting that his job on television gave people access to him. Some liked him, while others would decide to hide behind anonymity to wield hateful words and expect “that we’re going to be ok with it.”

“I don’t care what that dude has to say. In fact, the fact that he even referenced Zonks in his tirade, thanks for watching,” he added. “Do you think that the best insult that you could come up with is to level that word? That piece of vitriol, that hate. You think that’s clever?” Brady smartly noted that pretty much every Black person in America has heard the hateful racial slur the caller used before.

He then added, “You are the least of my worries. You can kiss my ass.” Brady went on to state that people are “recognizing their self-worth” and won’t allow themselves to “be treated like second-class citizens.” In conclusion, he spoke directly to the anonymous coward, saying, “I laugh at you and that’s where we are right now. People knowing who they are and we’ll laugh at you, man. That has no power whatsoever. So thanks for watching. Please keep, keep, keep on watching.”

He also added that he thinks it’s great that this incident has come to light because he hopes it opens up a conversation about empathy and treating people “regardless of race, regardless of gender, regardless of orientation,” with respect. What a powerful message to take from such a sad, senseless attack. One thing is clear: Wayne Brady is twice the man that caller is.