Does Wayne Brady Have A Wife? The Status Of His Love Life in 2021

Wayne Brady might be one of the most wholesome guys in this biz. Known for his comedic chops on shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Let’s Make a Deal, he always has a smile on his face. He sings, he dances, he acts, and you never hear any stories in the tabloids about outrageous behavior or womanizing ways. His squeaky clean image seemingly makes him a great catch, which makes us wonder: Is Wayne Brady married? We’re taking a deep dive into his romantic life to determine if Wayne Brady has a wife.

Wayne Brady’s Marriage History

Wayne Brady is not currently married. However, he was married twice in the past. Here’s what we know about the ladies in his life and the lessons he learned from those past relationships.

Wayne Brady’s First Wife: Diana Lasso

Diana Lasso is Brady’s first wife. They tied the knot back in 1993 when Brady was in his early twenties. Because their marriage was before the days of Instagram and Twitter, there aren’t any relics of their relationship floating around online.

We do know that their young love was short-lived. The couple separated in 1995, just two years after exchanging vows. In an interview with Closer Weekly, Brady reflected on how their maturity may have impacted the downfall of their relationship.

“My first wife is a great person, but you should not be getting married when you’re 20 or 21 because you still don’t know yourself. I think the lesson was not to rush into things.”

Wayne Brady’s Second Wife: Mandie Taketa

In 1999, Brady got married for a second time. His second wife is Mandie Taketa. She’s a writer, a dancer, and she even has an acting credit to her name. The two were together up until 2006, and they finalized their divorce two years later.

Unlike many celebrities whose divorces spill out into the media for weeks on end, Brady and Taketa’s split was mostly peaceful. At the time, a source described to People that the split was amicable and that the two were committed to remaining friends. That commitment rings true to this day. They maintain a super close relationship. Brady told Us Weekly that they’re better off as friends than spouses, and they lean on each other for support despite no longer being in a romantic relationship.

In 2014, Brady opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his struggles with depression, revealing that he hit rock bottom on his 42nd birthday. He credits Taketa for helping support him through recovery and acting as a source of stability during the difficult time.

Does Wayne Brady Have Kids?

Wayne Brady has one 18-year-old daughter, Maile Brady, who he shares with his second wife. She seems to be following in her father’s footsteps by showcasing a variety of talents. She’s a singer, and she recently released a song, “Exhale.” She’s also an actress, having appeared on The Bold And The Beautiful. Continuing her path in the entertainment industry, she’s teaming up with her parents to create family-oriented content for BYU TV, an online streaming service.

Maile is a driving force behind Wayne’s continued relationship with his ex-wife. Over the years, the parents have recognized the importance of co-parenting for the sake of their daughter. Their relationship is so close that they’re even neighbors.

“We said we want to give her the closest experience she can have to living in the same house,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And we’ve always lived in different homes. We just live super-close now. The fact of the matter is, I like her mom. She was down with me when nobody in the world was down with me, except my mom. There was loyalty there, there was respect, there is trust — she is my baby mama.”

Throughout the pandemic, the three of them have quarantined together, along with Taketa’s new boyfriend, Jason. While it might sound unconventional – hunkering down with your ex-wife and her new man – Wayne sees it differently.

“My ex-wife is my best friend and she’s my family and her boyfriend is part of that family,” he told Us Weekly. “So who else would I spend this time with? … I’m very fortunate that we have that type of relationship.”

Family is a driving force for Wayne Brady, and he even leaned on his daughter and ex-wife for advice before suiting up for the second season of The Masked Singer, which, spoiler alert: he won.

And like many families during the quarantines, they have spent a lot of time posting TikTok dance videos all together as one big happy family. Taketa has even come up with a hashtag for their modern family: #corefour.

Who Is Wayne Brady Dating In 2021?

With two marriages under his belt, the burning question is: what’s going on with Wayne Brady’s love life these days?

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been vocal about any new love in his life – he seems more focused on the relationship with his daughter and ex-wife, and of course, his ever-evolving slate of television gigs.

In 2014, rumors were floating around that he was in a relationship with Chili from TLC. However, Chili’s rep shot down that rumor pretty quickly. Outside of that, there haven’t been rumblings in the tabloids about any new romances.

However, whenever he does decide to settle down with his next partner, he does have an idea of what he’s looking for. He described his ideal match in a conversation with Closer Weekly:

“Someone I can respect for what they do because they’re operating at the top of their game. Who’s accepting of my relationship with Mandie and her boyfriend, Jason, who are my family just as much as my daughter is.”