How Many Wayans Brothers Are There? A Look At The Wayans Family Tree

“We were doing something that people hadn't seen yet,” Keenan said in 2019. “[Network executive] Barry Diller … said we couldn't do [the black gay parody] ‘Men on Films.’ He was worried it was going to be offensive, blah, blah, blah. And I called Barry and said, ‘I understand your concern. But do me a favor. At least come to the rehearsal and see it on its feet.’ He said OK. He came down. He watched the rehearsal. And it was like a bomb went off in the studio audience. People were stomping their feet and clapping and laughing. Barry stood there watching. His face didn't move. But then he turned to me and said, ‘OK,’ and he left. So we were able to do it.”