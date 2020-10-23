Watch Robert Pattinson Crash HAIM's Performance On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

Has Robert Pattison become an emotional vampire? That’s what the Twilight star would like you to think! The 34-year-old actor helped pop-rock band HAIM perform their hit "3 A.M." on the Late Night With Seth Meyers last night by acting out the spoken-word lyrics (a.k.a. the booty call) that open the song.
Appearing via footage from his smartphone (as a caller identified as “Emotional Vampire”), the sexy Brit played it perfectly:
Hey, uh
What's up?
Just calling to see if you're still up
But straight to voicemail, uh
Yeah, no biggie, um
If you're up or whatever, just, just hit me up
The popular band, which consists of three sisters—Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim—were thrilled that Pattinson was up for the part. "We needed someone to do this cameo that had game," Este told Meyers. "Tom Hardy, we didn't hear back, Benedict Cumberbatch, we didn't hear back. I should also say, we wanted it to be someone British."
That’s when Pattinson stepped in, much to the trio’s delight. "He has SO much game," Alana Haim quipped in the interview.
HAIM released their third album, Women in Music Pt. III, earlier this year. The trio also recently dropped a series of music videos directed by well-known Boogie Nights and Punch-Drunk Love director, Paul Thomas Anderson.
As for Pattinson, he’s back at work on the set of the latest Batman flick, which was forced to stop production back in March due to COVID-19. It resumed filming in September, only to be shut down again just days later when a member of the team (reportedly Pattinson himself) tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, the movie is back in full swing and expected to be released in 2022.
Check out Pattinson sexy booty call and HAIM’s full performance below!