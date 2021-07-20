Gossip Cop

News

Watch Jennifer Lopez Sidestep Questions About Her Rekindled Relationship With Ben Affleck

E
Eric Gasa
5:00 pm, July 20, 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez lean in close to each other during a basketball game
(Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb sure is a polite and charming anchor on Today, but she had no luck sweet-talking Jennifer Lopez into spilling some details on her new relationship with Ben Affleck! What was originally a three-way chat between Lopez, Kotb, and Lin Manuel Miranda soon turned into a hilarious lesson on how to dodge touchy questions.

Hoda Was Definitely Looking For Some Dirt!

Kotb was certainly trying her hardest to get the scoop on her old friend Lopez, but the singer was not budging! Well, hey we can’t blame Kotb for shooting her shot. The interview started innocently enough.

The trio was discussing Manuel Miranda’s and Lopez’s rerelease of their song “Love Make The World” for the fifth anniversary of the devastating Pulse nightclub shooting. Kotb waxed about the sentiment and hopefulness of the song as Manuel Miranda and Lopez recalled their experience performing it on Today.

But then things took a decidedly different turn as Kotb attempted to address the elephant in the room, i.e. Bennifer. Now being that all three stars are friends, Kotb gently pushed Manuel Miranda away with a sly “Lin, you can busy yourself with whatever business if you need to text somebody … I need to have a little girl talk with my girl, just a little…”

Kotb was subtle but went right to business.

“You look happy, I have known you for years,” the anchor said to Lopez.

“I am happy! I’m always happy when you see me, Hoda,” Lopez replied.

“You look happier. I have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier. She looks happier.’ Are we happier?” Hoda prodded with a smile.

So Much For That Scoop

This is the hilarious moment that Lopez caught on to what was going on. Her smile faded ever so slightly before she stoned-faced ignored the question, saying, “The song is out … five years since we’ve done it and I believe that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now.”

At this point, the three couldn’t help but crack smiles and laugh at the exchange, but Kotb was determined! “Wait, it’s me you’re talking to, you know that?” she said.

“You can call me. You have my number!” Lopez replied.

Even though Kotb didn’t get the tell-all she wanted, it’s obvious that Lopez is not 100 percent ready to publicly discuss her new romance with former beau Ben Affleck. It was still a hilarious exchange between the three friends.

Though plenty of rumors surround the couple, Lopez and Affleck have been spotted cozying up together for the past few weeks and the secret is all but out. Though we may have to wait for the full scoop on Bennifer, we can clearly see that Lopez is as happy as ever.

