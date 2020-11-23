Watch: Goldie Hawn Explains How She Stays Fit At 75

Goldie Hawn Reveals Relationship, Fitness Secrets

Ellen DeGeneres welcomed one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, to her talk show today and the gold standard for famous lovers did not disappoint. Hawn revealed that she’d been dating someone else when she and Russell first began seeing each other, leading to an awkward call to her other option telling him he’d been replaced. Russell had also been seeing someone, but it’s clear that when these two first laid eyes on each other, it was like no one else even existed.