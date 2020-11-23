Watch: Goldie Hawn Explains How She Stays Fit At 75

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell made a virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show today. Hawn, who recently celebrated her 75th birthday, shared a few of her secrets for staying fit throughout the years. She also revealed some intimate details from her early days dating Russell.
Ellen DeGeneres welcomed one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, to her talk show today and the gold standard for famous lovers did not disappoint. Hawn revealed that she’d been dating someone else when she and Russell first began seeing each other, leading to an awkward call to her other option telling him he’d been replaced. Russell had also been seeing someone, but it’s clear that when these two first laid eyes on each other, it was like no one else even existed.
Hawn also got real about her truly amazing figure. At 75-years-old, she moves better than some people two,three, or even four, decades younger than she is. She owed it all to her dancing background, Hawn informed DeGeneres. She’d been dancing since she was 3-years-old, and that sort of training just doesn’t disappear overnight.
You know, I was a dancer. I started out as a dancer. I kind of still consider myself a dancer and I think that we can’t – dancers just can’t let go. It can’t become slovenly.
Every day, Hawn says she has to do “something. Whether it’s walk, hike, lift my weights, do my yoga stretches, work on the Reformer. That is just the way I am. I stretch all the time. I’m kinetic, ok?” You probably won’t ever catch her binge-watching the latest Netflix hit, either.
I can’t sit really long and watch three episodes of a really unbelievable show, which we do – a lot of people do that. They sort of binge watch. I’ve gotta get up! So I move. And I think it’s important.
Hilariously, Russell interjected to let DeGeneres know that he was something different entirely. Unlike Hawn, Kurt Russell didn’t mind parking himself on the couch to watch football for “12 hours” every Sunday, though Hawn immediately scoffed and expressed her disbelief that he could do so. Those two are like yin and yang. No wonder they make such a beautiful couple.
Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'
Report: Jon Stewart ‘Crushed’ Over The Collapse Of His Filmmaker Career
Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife? Everything To Know About Sheryl Berkoff
How Rich Are The 'Shark Tank' Cast Members?
Report: Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Ordered' Michael Douglas To Get A Facelift