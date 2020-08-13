Watch Britney Spears Dance To Beyonce While Looking Like An Absolute Star

Whether you’re an average Joe or one of the most beloved pop stars of all-time, surviving quarantine is all about finding entertainment wherever you can get it. Britney Spears showed that today when she posted an Instagram video of herself dancing to Beyonce. Not surprisingly, her fans are loving it, and it’s a great reminder of just how captivating Brit Brit can be when she’s performing, whether it’s in front of 20,000 people in an arena or simply dancing by herself in her house.
So, bust our your own dancing shoes and check out the video below that was posted on her Instagram. It’ll hold your attention and possibly even remind you of a younger Britney who was arguably one of the most famous people in the United States for a few short years.
I know Britney Spears isn't wearing anything super fancy here. This isn't exactly like a performance style costume, but there's just something about her that always feels so compelling to look at. She just has an energy about her. I saw her in person once at a live screening of The X-Factor, and when she came out for a Q&A, people were just mesmerized (myself included). No one else, including famed reality show judge Simon Cowell, attracted the same level of interest. She was Britney Spears. She knew it, and everyone else knew it. That's how I feel watching this video. We might all dance at home to popular music and play like we're celebrities, but when she records a video like this, she immediately looks the part.
Of course it's nice to see Britney Spears get some press for a story that doesn't involve her conservatorship. Both fans and media outlets have been extremely invested in her personal life recently, mostly having to do with the specifics of her guardianship (and a little bit to do with her gym burning down). The starlet was first placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 after some high profile incidents. Her father, Jamie, oversaw her care for about a decade, but that responsibility has since been passed on to Jodi Montgomery. In short, a conservatorship is a legal order that gives someone else responsibility over certain decisions, specifically related to finances and health care.
Spears is no stranger to dancing to other people's music on Instagram. She put up this fun highlight video earlier this week. If you're not following her, you should consider giving it a shot. You have no idea what she might be doing in her next post, and that's part of the fun. The only constant is you know she'll look like a star while she's doing it.