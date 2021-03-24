Watch Brad Paisley’s ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’ Get Covered By Post Malone; Who’s Better?

Post Malone just performed a handful of country classics on Matthew McConaughey’s YouTube channel to support the We’re Texas Benefit, and he kicked the mini concert off with a classic. Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” was made new by Post Malone’s soulful take.

Post Malone’s Killer Country Performance

The tatted up rapper traded in his usual style for country in a charitable performance for the We’re Texas Benefit. He started off with “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” and he not only did the song justice, he gave Paisley a run for his money.

From there, Post Malone went on to cover “You Can Have the Crown” by Sturgill Simpson. He might have been born in upstate New York, but he spent his childhood in Texas, so maybe there’s a country boy hidden inside him after all.

More News From Gossip Cop

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Poolside Snap

Jennifer Lopez ‘Sets Sights On’ Dating Brad Pitt?

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?

Kris Jenner Breaking Up With Boyfriend Corey Gamble? Everything We Know