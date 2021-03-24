Gossip Cop

News

Watch Brad Paisley’s ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’ Get Covered By Post Malone; Who’s Better?

B
Brianna Morton
3:13 pm, March 24, 2021
Post Malone, wearing a camo patterned hat, sings country
(YouTube)

Post Malone just performed a handful of country classics on Matthew McConaughey’s YouTube channel to support the We’re Texas Benefit, and he kicked the mini concert off with a classic. Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” was made new by Post Malone’s soulful take. 

Post Malone’s Killer Country Performance

The tatted up rapper traded in his usual style for country in a charitable performance for the We’re Texas Benefit. He started off with “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” and he not only did the song justice, he gave Paisley a run for his money. 

From there, Post Malone went on to cover “You Can Have the Crown” by Sturgill Simpson. He might have been born in upstate New York, but he spent his childhood in Texas, so maybe there’s a country boy hidden inside him after all.

