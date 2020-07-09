Was Will Smith Really Crying About His Marriage On Instagram?

Was Will Smith crying on Instagram, specifically about his marriage with wife Jada Pinkett Smith? That’s the claim one celebrity gossip website made today. Gossip Cop looked into the story and came to our own conclusion.
MediaTakeOut reported today that Will Smith had uploaded a video to Instagram that allegedly showed the actor looking like he’d just finished crying. The disreputable outlet, who Gossip Cop has busted multiple times in the past for spreading false rumors, claimed that marital issues were the cause for Will’s tears.
At the beginning of the month, rapper August Alsina, who’s been connected to the Smith family for years, claimed he’d carried on a romantic relationship with Jada for years, with Will’s blessing. Though the outlet insisted Alsina said Jada and Will had been living separate lives, Gossip Cop could not find that exact phrasing anywhere in Alsina’s interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee. The closest we could find was the following quote:
"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation. Due to the transformation from their marriage to [a] life partnership that they spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing."
The rapper alleged that the spouses’ marriage had evolved into a “partnership” that supposedly didn’t involve “romanticism.” That’s not the same thing as Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith living separate lives at all, but that’s a bit beside the point.
The video the online gossip site focuses on is a clip Will uploaded yesterday where he speaks passionately about the sort of leaders he believes should be elected to office. It’s impossible to tell if Will had been crying before the video, or if possibly the discussion that took place before the clip starts was particularly emotional. It appears that the screenshots the gossipmonger was so kind to include are from an Instagram Live video, which has since been erased, so without the context, it’s hard to discern.
What is clear, however, is that this shameless outlet, which we sometimes refer to as "MediaFakeOut," is merely exploiting Will Smith because he and his family have been in the news a fair bit recently thanks to August Alsina’s allegations. Though Gossip Cop can’t speak on the other allegations made in this farcical article, we feel confident calling it out for falsely implying that Will Smith was crying about his marriage on Instagram.
This is hardly the first time a tabloid has written about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage, nor is it the first time a tabloid has gotten the story wrong. The Globe once claimed Jada and Will’s marriage was a sham. Gossip Cop set the record straight. Before that, the National Enquirer claimed Jada not wearing her wedding ring on TV was a sign of marriage trouble for the couple. Once again, Gossip Cop found that this was not the case. Tabloids make up stories so often, it’s hard to understand how they can write this drivel with a straight face.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.