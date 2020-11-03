Was 'The Bachelorette's' Clare Crawley Kicked Off Show?

This season of The Bachelorette already made history for its more-than-usual drama. First, the premiere was delayed by five months due to COVID-19. Then, production was relocated to a pandemic-friendly bubble in Palm Springs. But once cameras were rolling, Crawley wasted no time causing chaos. She immediately fell for contestant Dale Moss and made it clear that the other suitors didn't stand a chance. As she told Chris Harrison from the first episode, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband."