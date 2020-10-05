Was Something Going On Between Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer?

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s respective characters, Rachel Greene and Ross Gellar, were love interests on the show Friends. Ten seasons and over ten years later, there have been rumors that Aniston and Schwimmer could’ve been more than just friends in real life. Has art imitated life between the former co-stars? Gossip Cop has rounded up some stories we’ve investigated about Aniston and Schwimmer’s relationship.
In 2018, New Idea alleged David Schwimmer wanted Jennifer Aniston back. But, the glaring question that Gossip Cop inquired was if the two were ever together? According to the tabloid, Schwimmer was pursuing Aniston following his separation from his wife, Zoe Buckman. A supposed insider told the magazine the actor “always held a candle” for Aniston and “never stopped loving her.” The suspicious tipster further claimed Schwimmer was vigorously “calling and texting” his former costar following her split from Justin Theroux. And, like an episode of Friends, the source asserted Schwimmer’s other cast-mates were in full support of his plan and wanted to see him and Aniston together. Yet, Gossip Cop learned from a rep for the actor that he and Aniston were never romantically involved. As for Schwimmer and his wife, the actor was spotted with Buckman earlier this year, so they appear to be on good terms at least.
In 2019, the same tabloid once again claimed Schwimmer and Aniston were romantically involved. After Aniston shared a photo on her Instagram of herself with her Friends cast-mates, the magazine asserted a “spark” went off between Aniston and Schwimmer. Another mysterious insider tattled the American Crime Story actor told his costars that Aniston was the “one” for him for years and his castmates urged him to reveal his feelings to the actress. Again, this sounded like an episode of Friends, particularly the series finale, when Ross finally revealed his feelings to Rachel before she left for Paris. In this case, that’s not what happened. We reached out to a spokesperson for Aniston who dismissed the phony report.
Earlier this year, Woman’s Day purported Aniston and Schwimmer had a “secret” affair while filming Friends. We’d like to point out that Aniston began dating Brad Pitt in 1998 and married him in 2000, meaning she was with Pitt for much of the time she filmed the sitcom. But Woman’s Day claimed Aniston and Schwimmer had a “passionate” romance for “four years” while filming their now-iconic series. A source claimed the two kept the romance private because they feared it would “affect their parts on the show.” But, how could two high-profile actors keep something like this a secret? It also begs the question: why would the story come out nearly 14 years after the show had ended? Gossip Cop didn’t believe a word from this tabloid and after being told multiple times from Schwimmer and Aniston’s separate reps that nothing happened between the two, we corrected this bogus narrative.
While the idea of the real-life Rachel and Ross dating is adorable, It's never happened. Aniston and Schwimmer are just good friends.