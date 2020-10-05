Was Something Going On Between Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer?

David Wanted Jennifer Back?

In 2018, New Idea alleged David Schwimmer wanted Jennifer Aniston back. But, the glaring question that Gossip Cop inquired was if the two were ever together? According to the tabloid, Schwimmer was pursuing Aniston following his separation from his wife, Zoe Buckman. A supposed insider told the magazine the actor “always held a candle” for Aniston and “never stopped loving her.” The suspicious tipster further claimed Schwimmer was vigorously “calling and texting” his former costar following her split from Justin Theroux. And, like an episode of Friends, the source asserted Schwimmer’s other cast-mates were in full support of his plan and wanted to see him and Aniston together. Yet, Gossip Cop learned from a rep for the actor that he and Aniston were never romantically involved. As for Schwimmer and his wife, the actor was spotted with Buckman earlier this year, so they appear to be on good terms at least.