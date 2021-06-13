Was Ryan Seacrest Diagnosed With An ‘Incurable Disease’ After Surprise Vacation?

Ryan Seacrest is arguably one of the busiest TV presenters in Hollywood. However, last year, one tabloid claimed the host was running “himself to the ground” causing an incurable disease to take over his life. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see how well Seacrest is doing today.

Did Ryan Seacrest Have An Illness

According to the National Enquirer, Seacrest’s “incurable disease” had a huge impact on his career. Supposed sources told the outlet that Seacrest has been hit with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, and it’s hard for him to get out of bed. His severe reaction led to the host taking an entire day off of work.

As Gossip Cop pointed out last year, a single day off work didn’t mean he was suffering from a disease. The outlet however maintained that his sick day created a “sense of panic” among his co-workers since he apparently worked most of the time. These fears began to grow when Seacrest allegedly began slurring his speech and had a “shriveled eye” issue during last year’s American Idol finale.

His Health Interfered With His Relationship

A doctor, who has never treated the Live with Ryan and Kelly co-host, apparently felt okay diagnosing him. “When I saw the picture of him with one eye sagging, I thought, this is Bell’s palsy or a mini-stroke. It’s highly likely Ryan has already suffered a type of stroke called a transient ischemic attack,” he said.

This put a damper on the relationship and life he was building with girlfriend Shayna Taylor. “Shayna’s begging Ryan to stay with her on the West coast. She’s terrified that he’s working himself to death and wants him to take care of himself before it’s too late,” the insider spilled.

Where He Stands A Year Later

Since the story released last year, Seacrest and Taylor have broken up, some sources say as early as last April – before this story was written, but unbeknownst to the tabloid’s insider, apparently. Taylor used a cryptic Instagram story to announce their split. “You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up. Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”The tabloids have not stopped going after Seacrest’s health. For example, the same publication drummed up a completely different kind of illness for Seacrest a few days later. They said the presenter was going blind due to Botox injections, a story Gossip Cop completely debunked as well.

