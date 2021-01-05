Was Rapper Young M.A. Shot Over The Weekend?

Over the weekend, rumors began to swirl that rapper Young M.A. had been shot by a group of people who targeted her. The news came as a surprise to many of her fans since the Brooklyn-based rapper had been known for her unproblematic behavior. Eventually, she posted a video to Instagram to clear the air and her name.
The rumors began as so many do, from an unknown source, and soon caught fire with the help of social media. The rumors claimed Young M.A., best known for her hit “OOOUUU,” had been shot over the weekend. By Monday, however, a cold splash of reality was introduced after the rapper at the center of the rumors finally addressed what really happened.
Young M.A. took to Instagram to put fans at ease and assure them she had, in fact, not been shot, and that she had no idea where the rumors originated from. She didn’t seem to take the rumors too seriously, since she and a person who remained off-camera laughed throughout the short explanation.
The rapper explained that she wasn’t the type of person to get caught up in “drama” and that she was very “unproblematic. “Listen, listen,” Young M.A. told viewers, “I don’t know what the [expletive] is going on...I don’t know what’s going on but they tweaking.
I don't got nothing to do with nothing, I don't know where this rumor or crazy [expletive] coming from but I don't got nothing to do with nothing bro.
"I'm very unproblematic,” she continued. “I'm clean, I have no drama with me, I don't know what is going on what they talking bout but all these rumors yall hearing is not true. It's cap,” she explained, using a slang term that means she was telling the truth. Who knows who started the rumor or why that person decided to drag poor Young M.A.'s name into it, but it's good to know that she's safe and is handling the situation with good humor.
