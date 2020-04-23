Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Was Pamela Anderson pregnant with her third child last summer? That’s the dubious claim one tabloid made last year. Gossip Cop debunked the claim last summer, but checked back in to make sure we hadn’t missed the mark.

Last July, the National Enquirer claimed then 51-year-old Anderson was pregnant with her third child. The “suspiciously plump” Anderson, as the unreliable outlet described her, had recently started sporting a “budding baby bump” according to so-called “sources.” The publication still had one “burning question,” however. “Who’s the daddy?”

According to the nameless, unverified source who spoke with the outlet, there were two main competitors for the role of Anderson’s baby daddy. “Pam has bounced back and forth between her French soccer stud Adil Rami, and Julian Assange for months — so nobody’s sure which is the father of her child!” squealed the almost certainly phony source. Just because they’re allegedly the best candidates, they’re by no means the only ones in this competition, the tipster continued. “The baby daddy bet is a toss-up at this point!”

“Pam has had problems with [Adil and Assange], and plenty of opportunities with other men along the way, so they may not be the only suspects.” Despite the mystery of “who’s the daddy,” there’s one man in particular that the source thinks is the best bet. “She’s very taken with Julian,” the source insisted, “and it’s believed things got steamy behind closed doors in the embassy!”

This entire story, of course, was utter bunk. At the time, Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation who told us the story was “absolute nonsense.” We gave the story about nine months to make sure we were right, and our diligence paid off. In the time since this bogus article was published, Anderson hasn’t shown any signs of pregnancy. The Baywatch star also hasn’t given birth, which was a big red flag for us.

Beyond the sham pregnancy angle, more of the story is false as well. Anderson and Assange do not have a romantic relationship. Anderson has followed Assange’s legal case very closely and did visit him multiple times while Assange holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Neither have ever admitted to anything beyond friendship. As an update of sorts, it was recently revealed that Assange fathered two children with his partner and attorney, Stella Moris. With no pregnancy, no affair with Assange, and no baby, Gossip Cop had no choice but to lock this story up for bad behavior.

This isn’t the only outlet that developed an unhealthy fixation on Assange and Anderson’s relationship. Early this year, Gossip Cop busted NW for claiming Pamela Anderson kept drunk dialing and texting Julian Assange. As we rightly pointed out then, Assange was serving a 50-week prison sentence at HMS Prison Belmarsh in London, a high-security prison, for bail jumping. It’s highly unlikely the blonde actress would be able to text Assange under those circumstances. Sometimes we wonder if these tabloids actually read the stories before publishing them.