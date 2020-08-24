Was Meg Ryan And John Mellencamp's Wedding Called Off Over A Botched Nose Job?

The unnamed insider continued, "Bless Meg, she just wants to look her best for her wedding day, but she's gone the wrong way about it." The anonymous tipster added, Ryan wanted, “everything to be perfect for her big day, and that includes her face.” There were a few things wrong with this piece. First, the idea the actress' nose looked "pinched and narrow" isn't enough to indicate Ryan got any work done on her face. Second, the outlet tried to portray Ryan in a negative light but purporting the actress was self-absorbed about her face that she called off her wedding to Mellencamp. Overall, the article just didn’t sit well with Gossip Cop. We ran the report by reps for Ryan and Mellencamp and both spokespersons dismissed the narrative as an absurd fabrication.