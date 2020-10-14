Was Margot Robbie 'Hiding A Baby Bump'?

Some celebrities have managed to keep their pregnancies under wraps until the birth of their child. One tabloid suggested Margot Robbie was hiding her baby bump last year. Gossip Cop looked into the report at the time. Today, we’re looking back into the story and if a baby has arrived since then.
Last year, NW reported that Margot Robbie was concealing a baby bump when she was spotted in New York City. The actress was seen wearing an over-sized dress which led to the tabloid asserting Robbie was hiding her growing bump. An insider told the magazine the Suicide Squad actress wasn’t in a “rush” to have children but she couldn’t wait to be a mom, and everyone was “convinced” she already had a child on the way.
The source added, “Something was definitely up with her. Someone mentioned kids the other day and she got really coy. Not to mention she's off the booze. Margot is never one to turn down a glass of wine - ever!"
Ironically, Gossip Cop had corrected the narrative that Margot Robbie was expecting a baby from the same tabloid. NW made a similar account last year that Robbie was three months pregnant at the time. The magazine used a photo of the actress holding a baby kangaroo as the actress’ “announcement '' that she was with child. Neither of NW’s reports was accurate.
It’s been a year since the rumors were spread and the actress hasn’t given birth to any children. Also, the actress wearing an over-sized dress is hardly enough proof that Robbie was pregnant. The tabloids really need to stop using unflattering photos or clothing as evidence that a baby is on the way.
As for NW, this isn’t the first phony narrative we’ve corrected about The Wolf of Wall Street star. Last July, the outlet contended Brad Pitt declared his love for Robbie. It’s worth mentioning that Robbie is happily married to Tom Ackerley, but the magazine alleged Pitt stepped up for Robbie amid her marital problems with Ackerley. Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus article. Nothing was going on between Pitt and Robbie and the actor never confessed his feelings for her.
The magazine also claimed Pitt and Robbie were going on “secret dates” while promoting Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Honestly, the tabloid can’t keep up with its own shady lies. Pitt and Robbie were not going on clandestine dates and the actress was not seeing another man behind her husband’s back.
