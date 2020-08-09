Was Lady Gaga Faking Her Romance To Make Bradley Cooper Jealous?

Last year, in an attempt to add to the played out Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper “romance," a tabloid claimed that the singer was using then-boyfriend Dan Horton to make Cooper jealous. For obvious reasons, the story wasn’t true. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop busted the bogus tale when it came out. We’ve decided to take a look back at the absurd story and show just how unreliable these publications are.
Last summer, the tabloid Star claimed that Gaga was “putting on a show” to make Cooper jealous. The singer was seen packing on the PDA with Horton during a lunch date in Los Angeles. While it looked like the two were enjoying themselves, the outlet contended that it was all just a front because Gaga was “secretly pining” for Cooper.
A supposed insider told the magazine, "Gaga was there to make a statement,” adding that Cooper was the one who "holds the key to her heart." In true dramatic form, the dubious insider further contended that Cooper wasn’t in the place to commit to Gaga following his split from Irina Shayk. This didn’t seem to phase the singer as the untrustworthy source purported that Gaga still decided to “show off her new man” in an attempt to get her costar’s attention. "Gaga knows how to play the game. She was dating Dan in a bid to make Bradley realize what he's missing,” the sketchy tipster added.
Honestly, the narrative sounded like a bad plot from a low-budget romance movie. Our suspicions were confirmed after Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Gaga who denied the bogus piece. It should be noted that shortly after this, Horton and Gaga’s relationship ended but the breakup had nothing to do with Cooper. Plus, the singer is now in a relationship with Michael Polansky. Despite this, the tabloids haven’t stopped with trying to create a fake romance between Gaga and Cooper since the two appeared in A Star Is Born together.
Earlier this year, we busted the National Enquirer for alleging that Lady Gaga moved on from Bradley Cooper with Michael Polansky. The paper claimed that Gaga’s new relationship followed on the heels of her romance with Cooper, but Gossip Cop once again clarified that Gaga and Cooper were never romantically involved.
In November of last year, we debunked a report from Life & Style that asserted that Gaga was in tears after her relationship with Cooper “fizzled out.” The outlet purported the former co-stars began dating after they both split from their previous respective partners, but then Cooper got “cold feet.” Once again, Gossip Cop reminded our readers that the two were never romantically involved. They may have done a great job of playing on-screen lovers, but in real life, the two are just close friends.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.