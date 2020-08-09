Was Lady Gaga Faking Her Romance To Make Bradley Cooper Jealous?

A supposed insider told the magazine, "Gaga was there to make a statement,” adding that Cooper was the one who "holds the key to her heart." In true dramatic form, the dubious insider further contended that Cooper wasn’t in the place to commit to Gaga following his split from Irina Shayk. This didn’t seem to phase the singer as the untrustworthy source purported that Gaga still decided to “show off her new man” in an attempt to get her costar’s attention. "Gaga knows how to play the game. She was dating Dan in a bid to make Bradley realize what he's missing,” the sketchy tipster added.