Was Katie Holmes Pregnant With Jamie Foxx’s Baby At Met Gala Last Year?

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid claimed Katie Holmes was pregnant at the Met Gala and Jamie Foxx was the father. That was incorrect. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out. Looking back, it’s apparent the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.

On May 13, 2019, New Idea asserted the reason why Holmes and her then-partner, Jamie Foxx, made their first public appearance together at the Met Gala because she was expecting. A so-called insider told the publication, “Katie told close family and friends she’s three months pregnant, hence why they decided to go public with their relationship at the Met Gala to celebrate and show the world they’re in love.” The supposed tipster added, “Katie was beaming and had a pregnancy glow – telling pals afterward how she was bursting to tell everyone.”

“Katie’s always dreamed of giving her daughter, Suri, a sibling so to be pregnant again is a dream come true for Katie,” the alleged insider added. The entire story was fabricated. It’s been a year since this article came out and Holmes hasn’t given birth to a child. Also, Holmes and Foxx didn’t arrive at the Met Gala together. The former couple did pose for photos inside the venue but the two weren’t doing this to “show off” their love to the world.

A more reputable outlet, E! News, stated the reason why Foxx and Holmes came out of hiding was that the two were “done with the whole sneaking around phase.” The outlet added at the time the pair “didn’t want to have a public relationship, but it was a lot of effort to keep things under wraps and never be able to go out together.”

This wasn’t the first time the bogus tabloid was wrong about Holmes being pregnant. Back in 2017, Gossip Cop debunked the phony tabloid for inaccurately stating Holmes had a baby bump at Foxx’s 50th birthday party. We spoke to a rep for Holmes who confirmed the actress was not expecting a baby.

The tabloid has also made-up stories about Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise as well. In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for falsely claiming Suri ran away from home to see Tom Cruise. The publication asserted the living situation at Holmes’ apartment in New York was unstable leading Suri to “seek comfort” from her father. The phony outlet tried to use a photo of Suri wheeling a suitcase as evidence she was trying to run away when in reality, she was going on a trip with Holmes to Greece. It’s evident the tabloid shouldn’t be trusted.

