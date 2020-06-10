Was Kate Hudson Dumped By Danny Fujikawa?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Kate Hudson was dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. The story, however, wasn't true. The ridiculous article was busted by Gossip Cop when it came out. The couple is still together, which shows the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.
On June 9, 2019, Life & Style asserted Kate Hudson was dumped by her “baby daddy” Danny Fujikawa. The outlet maintained the actress was "absolutely devastated" after Fujikawa left her and was “coming to terms with being a single mom of three hasn't been easy for Kate." A supposed source told the magazine “She's in a state of disbelief about her split."
The alleged source then alleged the reason for the couple’s breakup was due to Hudson’s “wild lifestyle” which Fujikawa “hated.” The paper then uses the facts that Hudson threw a Halloween party and a 40th birthday party that year as an example of her “wild” behavior. The so-called tipster then purports there was another “recent bash” Hudson threw where "drinks were flowing and everyone was having a good time, except for Danny." The sketchy source claimed this was the final straw for Fujikawa leading him to “walkout” on Hudson.
The story added that despite her longtime beau walking out on her, she was very fortunate to have tremendous "support" from everyone, including her mom, Goldie Hawn, who would "love to set Kate up with someone who also comes from a Hollywood dynasty." The so-called insider even insisted "Goldie thinks now that Brad Pitt's officially single, he and Kate would make a great couple." The bogus narrative concluded that Hudson “was terrified she'll never find love again... She doesn't want to end up single and alone.”
First, there wasn’t a shred of evidence to support the tabloid’s ridiculous claim. Second, the article came out a year ago and the couple is still very much together. Hudson shared a photo of herself and Fujikawa with their daughter Rani Rose and Hudson’s two sons from her previous relationships, on Instagram. Lastly, the tabloids have been proven to be untrustworthy when it comes to Hudson’s relationship with Fujikawa.
In June 2018, Gossip Cop busted Life and Style’s sister publication, Star, for falsely claiming Kate Hudson was dumped by Danny Fujikawa while she was pregnant. The insensitive story alleged Hudson was “pregnant and alone” after Fujikawa walked out on Hudson. The fictitious story was dismissed by Gossip Cop after we investigated the story and found that there was no truth to it.
Two months later, the tabloid insinuated that Hudson was dumped by Fujikawa while in the delivery room. The stories kept getting more and more dramatic, but this one took the cake. The outlet contended Hudson was rushed to the hospital after coming down with an illness and Fujikawa walked out on her. As much as some couples go through tough times in relationships, we highly doubt that the Fujikawa would be that cold-hearted to walk out on his pregnant girlfriend. Gossip Cop exposed the phony story at the time.
