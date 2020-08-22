Was Kaia Gerber Sent To Therapy By Cindy Crawford After Breakup With Pete Davidson?

Additionally, Pete Davidson opened up about his split from Gerber and admitted he needed therapy, not the young model. “It’s just like, she should be having fun,” he said. “She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work.,” the comedian stated during his interview with Charlamagne Tha God. Davidson also noted that Crawford and her husband were “very helpful,” which means the two didn’t have any issues with Davidson.