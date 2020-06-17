Was Jamie Foxx ‘Getting Cozy’ With Julia Roberts?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Jamie Foxx was getting “cozy” with Julia Roberts. The outlet further alleged that Foxx’s then-girlfriend, Katie Holmes, was furious about it. The story was completely fabricated. Gossip Cop exposed the bogus story when it came out. Looking back, we still stand on our “false” verdict of this highly dramatized tale.
On June 17, 2019, Gossip Cop reported that NW insisted that Jamie Foxx and Julia Roberts were flirting at Denzel Washington’s AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony in Los Angeles. The entertainers were photographed talking during the ceremony but the magazine said it was more than just a“friendly” conversation. A supposed insider told the outlet that it looked like "compliments were being exchanged between Julia and Jamie. They are both huge flirts at the best of times and this was no exception."
The so-called insider continued, saying that Foxx "couldn't take his eyes” off of Roberts, and she “was clearly loving the attention and flirting back.” The dubious source added that Foxx "slid his arm around her waist and whispered something" at one point during the conversation. The unnamed tipster said there were “sparks flying and everyone around them noticed," and Foxx "was over the moon to get his flirt on."
This is where the story took a drastic turn. The publication then stated Holmes was “upset” when word got back to her that Foxx was “flirting” with Roberts. According to the publication, Holmes wanted Foxx to “steer clear” of the Runaway Bride actress because she “didn’t want to compete for Foxx’s attention.” However, the anonymous insider maintained that Holmes’ pleas fell on deaf ears and Foxx was still trying to pursue Roberts and “blowing up her phone.”
There were many reasons why the story was false. First and foremost, Roberts is happily married to Danny Moder. The spouses have been together for nearly two decades, but the tabloids seem to forget that. Additionally, we checked with an individual in Foxx’s camp, who confirmed that nothing inappropriate happened between him and Roberts. Furthermore, the comical story came out a year ago, and there hasn't been any mention from Roberts, Foxx, or Holmes about such an event taking place.
Moreover, the tabloid’s reliability has always been questionable. Two months ago, we busted NW for falsely claiming that Katie Holmes was having a baby with Justin Theroux. The bogus story insisted that Holmes and Theroux had been dating secretly for a few months and after Theroux met Holmes’ daughter, Suri, it sent her “already-ticking biological clock into overdrive."
A year ago, the unreliable outlet declared that Holmes was pregnant and the father of the baby was either Theroux or Jamie Foxx. Both of these stories were incorrect and degrading. Gossip Cop pointed out that Holmes and Theroux don’t even know each other, despite the magazine’s attempts to insinuate otherwise. Also, Holmes and Foxx split in May 2019, so the actress being pregnant with his child didn’t make sense either. This tabloid just keeps missing the mark.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.