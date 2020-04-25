Was Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Wedding Delayed Because Her First Marriage Hasn’t Been Annulled?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid claimed Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton postponed their wedding because Stefani’s first marriage wasn’t annulled. It wasn’t true. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story at the time. Looking back, it’s clear to see how misleading the article was.

On April 25, 2019, In Touch alleged Stefani and Shelton couldn’t walk down the aisle until the Catholic Church annulled her first marriage. The No Doubt singer was married to Gavin Rossdale for 14 years and has three sons with him. A supposed source told the outlet Stefani, “began the formal process” months ago so her marriage to Shelton would be “recognized by the church.” “Now she’s found out that the annulment could take another year, which has her extremely frustrated,” the alleged insider claimed.

The so-called source continued Shelton “doesn’t understand why the annulment is so important to her since they have essentially been living in ‘sin’” by living together. “He’s patient, but he would like to have a civil ceremony ahead of a religious ceremony, which is a big no-no in the Catholic Church, and Gwen’s religion has always been important to her,” the dubious source added. The sketchy insider went on to say that once the annulment happened, Stefani and Shelton would “marry right away.”

The entire narrative was inaccurate. It’s been a year since the story came out and Stefani and Shelton are not married or even engaged. The tabloid’s phony article was just a rehashed story from In Touch’s sister publication, US Weekly. US Weekly’s story also falsely claimed Stefani was holding off on marrying Shelton because she wanted her marriage to Rossdale to be annulled. A supposed tipster told the publication, “The process could take up to a year, and they’re willing to wait. Once the annulment is granted, Blake and Gwen will immediately get married.”

Both magazines were all over the place with these inaccurate claims. Furthermore, a rep for Stefani went on record with Gossip Cop and said both stories about Stefani waiting for an annulment was “untrue.” We corrected both inaccurate accounts. It should also be noted the tabloids have been shown to have very little insight on Stefani and Shelton’s relationship.

In March 2019, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for incorrectly stating Stefani and Shelton were getting married and having a baby. The bogus article asserted the couple got hitched in a small “low-key” ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch and were planning a more elaborate wedding in Los Angeles. The outlet also contended the couple was looking to have a surrogate carry their child. Gossip Cop spoke with a rep for Stefani who confirmed the story was not true. We debunked the false article when it came out.