Was Charlize Theron Pregnant With Brad Pitt Or Adam Driver's Baby?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Charlize Theron was pregnant, but, who was the child's father? The magazine declared either Zac Efron, Brad Pitt, or Adam Driver, could’ve been Theron's baby daddy. Because this isn't The Jerry Springer Show, Gossip Cop took it upon ourselves to get to the bottom of this article. Now that some time has passed, we’re revisiting the story.
Last December, NW ran the headline “Charlize's Baby Daddy Riddle." The tabloid's accompanying article alleged the actress was sporting a "baby bump" and one of her flings could’ve been the father. A supposed insider disclosed Theron “gained weight, but only around the middle" which made the informant certain the actress was expecting. Yet, according to the insider, the only problem was that Theron "hadn't a proper relationship in forever" and if she was pregnant, “it would've been an accident, so the famous father will be floored."
The source revealed the Theron enjoyed “no-strings-attached hookups” with a few famous men. Pitt, Driver, and Efron were rumored to be among those suitors. While Theron has worked with Pitt and Driver, the actress never shared the screen with Efron though the two did appear together once on The Graham Norton Show. “Charlize had her pick of the hottest actors. But whoever she's bedded, she's kept it, mum. If she did fall pregnant, she'd totally go through with having the child. She would see it as a miracle,” the unnamed insider added.
Gossip Cop quickly clarified the bogus account for various reasons, but we'll start with the obvious. Charlize Theron was never pregnant. And, since the Dark Places star hasn’t given birth to a child within the year the piece came out, it’s clear the report was bogus. As for these apparent “suitors,” Gossip Cop also corrected the concept the actress had “flings” with these men.
Theron shot down rumors she had any romantic connection with Brad Pitt. Adam Driver is a married man, therefore, the idea he would cheat on his wife is highly demeaning. In regards to Zac Efron, Theron isn’t even remotely tied to the High Musical actor. We guess that the tabloid threw Efron into the story just to add to the drama. All in all, the entire account was nonsense. This isn't Mamma Mia folks.
It’s not that surprising the tabloid would create a ridiculous narrative as it's done so before. Earlier this year, we busted NW for claiming Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum had a romance blossoming. The magazine has also concocted bogus stories about Pitt and Efron when the publication alleged Zac Efron was to blame for Vanessa Hudgens's split from Austin Butler. Then, the magazine asserted Brad Pitt had a secret love child. He didn't. In short, the tabloid can't be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
