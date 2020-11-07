Was Ben Affleck's 2019 Relapse Really Caused By Romantic Problems?

Even worse, the Globe promised, was the fact that he'd struck out when it came to finding his next soul mate on the app. Affleck had apparently joined to find someone he could have a genuine conversation with, but every match he met up with didn't quite live up to his standards. The problem was that all of the women he'd swipe right on "don't want to talk about anything except Hollywood and how he can help them get in movies," leaving Affleck with nothing but his "lonely Lothario" title. "The truth is that it's not going too well for him," the questionable source explained.