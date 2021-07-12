Gossip Cop

Warrant Issued For Kyle Massey’s Arrest After Two Missed Court Appearances For Explicit Material Sent To Minor

Brianna Morton
4:24 pm, July 12, 2021
Former Disney child actor Kyle Massey is now a wanted man in Washington State. The Cory In The House star has officially missed his second court appearance and now the judge on the case has signed a $100,000 warrant for Massey’s arrest. The former actor’s lawyer has a reason to explain away Massey’s no-shows, but will it hold up in court?

Kyle Massey, who starred in Disney shows That’s So Raven and Cory In The House now has a warrant out for his arrest in Seattle after he failed to show up twice to court after he was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. 

Prosecutors on the case claim Massey sent pornagraphic material to a 13-year-old girl, whom he’d allegedly known since she was only 4-years-old. According to Massey’s lawyer, Lee Hutton, Massey’s legal team had made several calls to the King County DA’s office, but had apparently been unable to get a courtesy response. 

Hutton went on to claim that Massey had yet to be officially served and said his team is “concerned with the misrepresentations made in court. Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed.” 
We don’t know if that excuse will stand up to the judge’s warrant. The best thing for all involved would be if Massey were to turn himself in, but nothing about this case makes it seem like it will be easily resolved. This story is ongoing, so Gossip Cop will be sure to update as time goes on.

