‘Warning Signs’ Pointing To Reese Witherspoon’s Divorce From Jim Toth?

Are Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth headed for divorce? That’s what one tabloid reported this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the bold claim.

Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth Trapped In ‘Quarantine Hell’?

Twelve months ago, In Touch reported that quarantine was taking its toll on Reese Witherspoon’s marriage to Jim Toth. According to the report, Witherspoon and Toth were used to a healthy distance in their marriage, but quarantine forced them into close quarters, making it impossible to ignore their glaring differences. The tabloid detailed the warning signs that led to the grim realization that they’re just not meant to be.

The publication pointed to the fact that the couple decided to sell their home as a sign of trouble. Additionally, the fact that Witherspoon didn’t post about their ninth wedding anniversary raised some eyebrows as well. “No one knows if the marriage will survive,” confided a source, “Things between them are far from perfect, and it’s just not looking good.”

The magazine also explained that Toth’s streaming service launch had underwhelmed and “been kind of a dud,” which upset him greatly. Although, the disappointment wasn’t the worst part for Toth, as Witherspoon has had some massive career success. Toth is apparently struggling to break into his market while “everything Reese touches turns to gold,” explained the insider. The source insisted they “wouldn’t be surprised if that was causing friction.”

Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth’s Marriage ‘Not Looking Good’?

So, is it true that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are headed for a big split? Absolutely not, and the tabloid failed to convince anyone of that. The anonymous source insinuated trouble by relying purely on speculation. If the publication was looking at the facts, it’d have seen that the couple is doing just fine.

Despite the magazine’s concern, Witherspoon took to Instagram to celebrate her and Toth’s tenth wedding anniversary. To celebrate a decade together, Witherspoon capped off her sweet message by writing, “figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun!” Witherspoon’s sentiment doesn’t fit with the portrait the tabloid painted. Furthermore, a year has passed since the original report, and the couple remains happily married.

The Tabloids On Reese Witherspoon’s Marriage

Besides, Gossip Cop has debunked this rumor to death by now. The tabloids can’t seem to stop “reporting” that Witherspoon and Toth are separating, which is phenomenal considering there’s absolutely no evidence to support it. Earlier this year, In Touch tried again, this time putting a dollar amount on their divorce, insisting that it would cost them $250 million. Woman’s Day also reported that the couple was headed for divorce. Life & Style also took its turn with the rumor, insisting that the couple was divorcing after several “bombshell” fights. Clearly, the tabloids have had their fun with this rumor, and it’s about time they gave it a rest.

