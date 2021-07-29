Wallpapering Your Fridge Is The Easiest Way To Upgrade Your Kitchen–Here’s How To Do It

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Renters and owners alike can dramatically boost the look of their refrigerators with peel-and-stick wallpaper. This is because wallpaper can conceal imperfections such as dents, dings and scratches.

This DIY project can also turn your fridge into an eye-catching work of art. So follow these quick, easy and inexpensive tips to elevate your kitchen.

Gather Your Materials

First thing’s first, you’ll need all of the necessary supplies to successfully create a DIY wallpapered fridge. Luckily, we created a go-to list full of our favorite products below:

We recommend choosing removable wallpaper to stay clear of permanently damaging your fridge. Also, take note of the print when choosing a wallpaper design. A busier pattern means you’ll paying more attention to detail later on in the process. And lastly, you may want to order some extra wallpaper–just in case you need a do-ver.

Clean The Fridge

After gathering all required materials, clean the outside of your fridge before installation. This is because peel and stick wallpaper adheres better to clean, smooth surfaces.

Once clean, make sure the outside of your fridge is completely dry.

Remove Fridge Handles

Next, remove the handles of your fridge. Depending on the type of fridge model you have, you”ll most likely need either a screwdriver or an Allen wrench to do so. But we figured you already had one stashed somewhere in your garage.

Measure The Length Of Your Fridge

Now, using the tape measurer, measure the length of your fridge from top to bottom and from side to side.

Next, take your wallpaper and cut it into one large sheet using scissors to adhere to those same dimensions. When done, you should end up with one long piece of wallpaper that covers the entire front of your fridge.

Cover The Front Of The Fridge

Now, here’s the fun part!

Cover the entire fridge in one full swoop by taking that same section of wallpaper. Start at one of the top corners and slowly peel back the sticky paper. As you do so, remove any air bubbles that arise using the rubber scraper. Make sure to take your time, because if you apply the wallpaper too quickly, it may result in an abundance of air bubbles. Patience is a virtue.

Remove Any Excess

Once you reach the bottom of your refrigerator, carefully and exactly cut any remaining wallpaper off with the X-Acto knife. Another option is to fold the remaining wallpaper under the fridge door.

Next, using your X-Acto knife, carefully cut and trim any place where two doors meet. This can look like an upper and lower section if you have a standard fridge, or a left and right section. Then, trim around any details, like a water filter, decals or branding.

Cover the Sides

And if you’re up for it, feel free to cover the sides of the fridge with wallpaper using the same methods as described above. However, wallpapering just the front of your fridge is totally fine, too. It’s all about personal preference.

Reattach Refrigerator Door Handles

Finally, reattach the refrigerator door handles using the same tools you used earlier. Trim any excess wallpaper this may have caused. And just like that, you have a completely new fridge that instantly elevates your kitchen!

If you love the look of a wallpapered fridge, consider using that same wallpaper and redecorate any other appliances as well, such as a dishwasher or a microwave. It’s an affordable and genius way to elevate your entire space.

By removing the fridge handles, you’re creating a smooth workspace to avoid having to go around any obstacles.

