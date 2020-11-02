Wait, Kim Kardashian's Infamous Birthday Party Ended In Tears?

People’s Choice Award winner Kim Kardashian had one of the most public 40th birthday parties in recent memory. There was a private island, a hologram, and, if one tabloid is to believe, heartache. Did Kardashian finish her birthday in tears? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to In Touch, Kardashian wanted her private island birthday bash “to be peaceful and relaxing,” but the party was ruined “because of her family.” A source says “chaos erupted” as Kardashian attempted to distract herself from “the pandemic and her husband Kanye West’s mental health issues.” There was a bit too much drinking, with Kris Jenner “turning [Kim’s] birthday into The Kris Show.”
The family didn’t even want to be there, as “everyone is still blaming her for Keeping Up With the Kardashians getting canceled.” Khloe in particular, “whose main source of income will be going away when the show stops,” was so slighted that she refused to spend money on a gift. The “squabbles between the sisters,” as well as “the fact that the famously vain reality star is getting old” meant that “Kim was constantly crying.”
Nothing in this story can be trusted, nor is any of it accurate. Khloe’s income is not reliant on KUWTK, nor do the sisters blame Kim for the show’s ending. Kylie Jenner perhaps summed up the family’s feelings best when she said “We could just keep going and going and going, but we’ve just got to let it be.” With everyone having their own families, it was simply time for one of E!’s highest-rated shows to come to an end.
Plus, Kardashian has made it clear that the only people on the island were family and very close friends. Who in the group is going to tell these stories to In Touch? Everyone who could have told these stories to the tabloid is in Kardashian’s personal circle of trust, so we should not believe it.
By all accounts, Kardashian had a wonderful 40th birthday. There was the hologram, the beach, and an escape from the real world. This is not the only story Gossip Cop has busted about this very birthday party. Though she may have cried tears of joy over the hologram of her deceased father, there were no meltdowns or tears at the big birthday bash.
This tabloid claimed back in August that Kardashian and West were getting a $2 billion divorce, yet the two are still together. West was supposedly stockpiling dirt on the family as leverage for the divorce, yet he’s still on the island showing off holograms. In between these two stories, Kris Jenner apparently forbade her daughter from moving to Wyoming with West. Kardashian has said she has no plans to move anyway.
Wait, so is there a divorce, or isn’t there a divorce? It feels like In Touch is just making these stories up as they go along because, well, they are. The tabloid just makes up Kardashian as a way of selling magazines, and it should therefore not be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.