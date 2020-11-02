Wait, Kim Kardashian's Infamous Birthday Party Ended In Tears?

Where Do We Start With This…

Nothing in this story can be trusted, nor is any of it accurate. Khloe’s income is not reliant on KUWTK, nor do the sisters blame Kim for the show’s ending. Kylie Jenner perhaps summed up the family’s feelings best when she said “We could just keep going and going and going, but we’ve just got to let it be.” With everyone having their own families, it was simply time for one of E!’s highest-rated shows to come to an end.