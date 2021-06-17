Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s no secret that the way we shop has changed significantly in recent years. In the past few months alone, many of us have transitioned almost exclusively to online shopping and delivery instead of getting out and going to the store.

Since we’ve all been sitting at home for the past year and a half, we’ve easily been able to accept our packages and deliveries when they arrive. But now that we’re no longer at home 24/7, those packages can sit on the front doorstep for hours.

Package theft has become an increasingly popular niche in the world of petty crime. Apparently, when people have items sitting on their porch worth hundreds—sometimes thousands—of dollars, the temptation is just too much for some passersby.

Luckily, we live in a world full of amazing technology that can be used to deter crimes like package thievery before it happens. The best of that crime-deterring tech can be found in the Vivint Doorbell Camera. You can stop package theft for good because this doorbell camera can actually prevent crime.

We’ve All Been There

How many times have you received a package delivery notification only to arrive home to an empty front porch? Sometimes, it’s just a mix-up and the package magically appears the next day.

But then there’s those frustrating occasions when the delivery company insists the package was dropped off. The only logical conclusion is that someone else helped themselves to your Amazon Prime order.

After lengthy conversations with customer service reps, you might get your money back. But you don’t want that happening again. So, how do you prevent people sneaking stuff off of your front porch?

Vivint Uses Smart Deter Technology

Chances are you’ve seen commercials advertising doorbell cameras. There are quite a few companies in the marketplace at the moment—like Ring, ADT, and Google Nest—that are advertising doorbell cameras that will detect and record activity at your front door. What makes Vivint better than its competitors? The answer is smart deter technology.

By using smart deter technology, the Doorbell Camera Pro from Vivint doesn’t just record crime, it actively helps prevent it. Instead of just recording someone stealing your package (like all of the other brands), the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro will activate a LED ring and 65 dB speaker that lets the potential thief know they’ve been caught on camera. The light and sound is startling, which scares off unwanted visitors with sticky fingers.

What Makes Vivint The Best?

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro stands out from its competitors because it does way more than detect activity and record. It has a larger field of view, it allows you to see at night and it protects your packages by getting lit and loud.

You can actually see your visitors’ faces, as well as packages sitting right under the doorbell. And because this isn’t a wireless video doorbell that’s battery powered, it offers even more protection. That’s because the Vivint Doorbell Camera is wired to maintain constant connectivity.

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro also allows you to see and speak with visitors at your door from absolutely anywhere. Its other features include:

Person detection with notifications and recording

Package delivery notifications

1080p HDR resolution camera sensor

180×180 camera field of view (the tallest and widest of any doorbell camera)

Protects packages using light and sound

Two-way talk, no matter how far you are from home

Infrared night vision

Customizable surveillance zones

Distinguishes packages and people

Smart Clips record up to 90 seconds without interruption

The Price Is Right

Now that you know how amazing the Vivint Doorbell Camera is, you’re probably ready to order. But just in case we haven’t convinced you just yet, it’s time to talk about price. The Vivint Doorbell Camera is cheaper than Google Nest and Ring, and you can buy yours here for just $129.

What’s more, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro comes with free installation and you can try it for 30 days. That professional installation means that your Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro will blend in seamlessly to your home’s exterior, which will give it the look of a sleek wireless security camera.

Current Vivint Customers Are Very Happy

You’ve heard us talk about how great the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is. Now, it’s time to hear from current Vivint customers. With over 1,000 positive reviews, it’s clear that Vivint customers are very happy and in love.

“This doorbell is awesome. I can see who is at my door from anywhere in the world. VIVINT IS AWESOME!!!!,” one reviewer wrote.

“Style, price, size and quality make it the best on the market. I’ve used it several times while I was 1000+ miles from home. The audio is great, and video quality is perfect as long as your wifi is decent. Never had any issue for 18 months so far,” another happy customer wrote.

It’s time to get this great deal on an amazing Vivint Doorbell Camera. Now, go stop package theft for good!