Is Vin Diesel Married? All About His Longtime Partner Paloma Jiménez

Diesel added: “The coolest thing was my son watching the movie — when ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ comes on, he was at the edge of his seat, and I'm watching and it's the first time he's ever gone to a movie, that we've ever gone to a movie together. Obviously, he can't see Riddick or any of those other movies. So he kinda scoots to the edge of his seat and squints his eyes like this and he starts singing, ‘Hooked on a feeling, high off believing …’ Watching him do that just melted my heart."