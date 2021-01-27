Victoria Beckham Upset Over David's 'Flirty Instagram Behavior' With Jennifer Aniston?

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999, but one outlet says that there's trouble brewing between the two superstars. With lockdowns still in place, it seems as though Instagram is now to blame for some of Victoria's concerns about her husband. Here's what we know.
New Idea reports that the former Spice Girl is keeping a close eye on her husband since she feels "increasingly uncomfortable" with his newest pal — Jennifer Aniston. "Victoria sees how Jen constantly likes his posts, plus it's an open secret that she's had a harmless crush on him for years — or so she says," a Beckham insider says.
"It's just not cool with Victoria, who's already insecure about heading back to America and all the women who'll be throwing themselves at David in Miami and LA — where he'll be spending plenty of time with business associates once lockdown is over." The outlet also takes care to note that Aniston is "a great admirer of David's and regularly likes his sexy Instagram posts." The tabloid then throws out a few of Victoria's stateside plans — planning her son Brooklyn's wedding and restarting her entertainment career — before returning to her apparent jealousy.
"As much as she trusts David and takes Jen at her word that she'd never pursue a married guy, it just feels wrong and gives her the creeps," the snitch adds, arguing that the soccer icon has "grown close" to Aniston's best friend and Friends co-star Courteney Cox after she and David appeared in Modern Family together. "David loves all the attention and has been talking about getting together with Jen and her group of friends ever since he got close with Courteney," the insider concludes. "But at this point though, it'll happen over Posh's dead body!"
We've got to admit that the tabloid is right when it says that a Friends hangout with David Beckham won't happen, but it's certainly not because of Victoria. It's simply because there's no basis for the connection between David, Courteney Cox, and Aniston. Cox and David's cameo on Modern Family was just that — a brief scene for laughs. Gossip Cop had to debunk a rumor that said Victoria was walking out on her husband over the scene when it first came out, so it's a shame to see the bogus story reemerge in this latest tale.
Instagram isn't some sort of deeply meaningful source for connections, and since joining the social media platform, Aniston's liked thousands of posts. And those "sexy selfies" that she's liked from the former soccer player are ones of him with his family, including his loving wife. Other than that, there's almost nothing connecting the two in reality. Liking standard Instagram posts is not scandalous in the least. This just seems to be the latest in a series of sexist attacks against Victoria.
New Idea seems dead set on portraying Victoria as some sort of panicky and insecure woman who always thinks some other woman's going to steal her husband. The outlet argued that she was freaking out over her husband's new assistant a few months ago and furious over him acting in a commercial with another woman the year before that. The couple is doing just fine, having recently enjoyed a date night safely at home. New Idea needs to stop publishing this incredibly weak fanfiction.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
