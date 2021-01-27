Victoria Beckham Upset Over David's 'Flirty Instagram Behavior' With Jennifer Aniston?

What's Going On With The Beckhams?

We've got to admit that the tabloid is right when it says that a Friends hangout with David Beckham won't happen, but it's certainly not because of Victoria. It's simply because there's no basis for the connection between David, Courteney Cox, and Aniston. Cox and David's cameo on Modern Family was just that — a brief scene for laughs. Gossip Cop had to debunk a rumor that said Victoria was walking out on her husband over the scene when it first came out, so it's a shame to see the bogus story reemerge in this latest tale.