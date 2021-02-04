Victoria Beckham Thinks Son Brooklyn Is A 'Lost Soul'?

“Victoria has put so much into Brooklyn’s career and his brand trying to help him and giving him access to experts, her people are constantly trying to find opportunities and uncover his potential,” a source says. “But now he’s wrapped up in Nicola, and the two are of them flitting around the place as if being beautiful was a job. Vic’s biggest fear is that Nicola will get bored of him because of a lack of life purpose and plans. She’s all he has right now. He’s become the extension of Nicola, and both Vic and David worry that this could end and he could become a bit of a lost soul.”