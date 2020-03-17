Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Victoria Beckham planning her son Brooklyn’s supposed wedding his girlfriend Nicola Peltz? One tabloid is pushing that ridiculous rumor this week. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to NW, Brooklyn is “preparing to pop the big Q” to his girlfriend, and Victoria is ready to begin planning. “Let’s hope Nicola knows what she’s signing up for when she says yes,” an unnamed “insider” tells the tabloid. “Because forget bridezilla – Victoria is going to be mumzilla!” The shady source adds that Victoria and her husband David have already booked a farmhouse in England for a ceremony to be held in July. She allegedly plans to make them sit on gold thrones during the reception, as she and David did, and also wants to have swans wandering the premises, a twelve-tier cake, and for Peltz to wear the same tiara and gown she wore.

Nothing about this silly story is true. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Victoria, who was not able to speak on the record, but who assures us it’s all complete nonsense. First of all, Brooklyn and Peltz have not made any engagement announcement, and it seems highly illogical – not to mention extremely awkward – that a source “close” to the Beckhams would reveal to the whole world that Brooklyn was planning on proposing to Peltz before she had heard about it herself.

Furthermore, given the current state of the world it seems ludicrous to think that Brooklyn’s parents would be planning a lavish wedding for him just four months from now. After it was announced that Major League Soccer would be suspended for at least 30 days due to coronavirus, both Victoria and David took to Instagram to address the situation. “It’s times like these when we are reminded of the things that are truly important in life,” wrote David, who co-owns the Inter Miami CF team. “We must all listen to expert advice and do the right thing. Stay safe and look out for yourselves and your families.” Victoria likewise wrote, “the most important thing is to be with loved ones and to support each other. Let’s listen to the experts and stay safe.” Obviously, these are not people rushing into irresponsible event planning for their son.

As one of the English-speaking world’s most celebrated couples, it’s no wonder that Posh and Becks have been a favorite target for NW’s phony articles. Gossip Cop has debunked countless melodramatic tall tales about them over the years. In just the last few months, we’ve busted the tabloid for claiming that David threatened to leave Victoria and take the kids because of her her drinking, that Victoria dumped David for taking a hot tub selfie with Courteney Cox, and that David was caught having drinks with Brooklyn’s ex, Chloe Grace Moretz. What world does NW live in, to imagine this much ridiculous drama between one couple?