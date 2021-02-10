Victoria Beckham Seeks Out Kardashians For New Venture

‘Posh’s Drastic U-Turn’

In its cover story Heat claims Victoria Beckham “finally admits defeat and prepares for a new life” without her fashion brand. “While her clothes are still popular 13 years on,” the tabloid is told that “she is thinking about giving up on high-end fashion to focus on more lucrative ventures, like her beauty brand, homeware, and reality TV.” The “fashion label means everything to her,” an insider says, “but it’s been well-documented that it struggles financially,” so she’s “thinking about changing her focus to something that is more pain for less gain.”