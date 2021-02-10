Victoria Beckham Seeks Out Kardashians For New Venture

“Wannabe” singer Victoria Beckham conquered pop music, then conquered the fashion industry. One tabloid believes she is planning to leave her fashion label behind so she can focus on starting a lifestyle brand. She’s even seeking out the Kardashians for advice. Gossip Cop investigates.
In its cover story Heat claims Victoria Beckham “finally admits defeat and prepares for a new life” without her fashion brand. “While her clothes are still popular 13 years on,” the tabloid is told that “she is thinking about giving up on high-end fashion to focus on more lucrative ventures, like her beauty brand, homeware, and reality TV.” The “fashion label means everything to her,” an insider says, “but it’s been well-documented that it struggles financially,” so she’s “thinking about changing her focus to something that is more pain for less gain.”
Beckham is “getting advice from the ultimate moneymakers - the Kardashians.” She sees “how lucrative their product lines are and has been inspired by their recent reality TV deal with Hulu.” The Spice World star wants a piece of the reality TV pie and is “willing to let the Kardashians advise her and David about the steps they need to take to make this successful.” The article concludes with a source saying “Vic sees huge potential here- not just for TV, but giving her brand a life-saving boost.”
This article suggests that Beckham’s fashion label has become a financial liability. It is true that the company posted losses last year, but those were likely caused by COVID-19. David and Victoria still made millions off of their many other ventures. It’s worth noting that David is among the most-followed Englishmen on Instagram. The couple is simply not needing cash, so a drastic shake-up is not necessary.
Rather confusingly, this story fails to mention that the Beckhams just signed a deal with Netflix for a documentary series about their family life. The Beckhams have been the subject of numerous fly-on-the-wall documentaries, even pre-dating the rise of Kardashians. While Victoria is friends with the family, they already know what they’re doing.
This tabloid targets Victoria and David Beckham nearly every week. Gossip Cop busted their story last week about Victoria fearing that her son Brooklyn is a lost soul. She’s only been supportive of Brooklyn and his fiance Nicole Peltz. We also busted the preposterous story that Victoria was trying to upstage Peltz at her own wedding with a $65000 makeover. There isn't even a confirmed wedding date yet.
This tabloid slo said the wedding was canceled which is not true. This is simply not a reliable outlet for stories about the Beckham family. While the two are doing yet another docu-series, there is no current plan to step away from fashion.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Whoopi Goldberg Facing 'Health Crisis'
7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable
Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?
Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live', Relocating To Los Angeles Permanently?
Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet