Victoria Beckham ‘Seeing Red’ After Seeing David Beckham ‘Cuddled Up’ With Kate Moss?

Are Victoria and David Beckham on the rocks after he was snapped on a family outing with model Kate Moss? One tabloid seems to think so and is reporting the former Spice Girl is “seeing red” about it. Gossip Cop has the story.

Upset Over A Picture?

“Posh Tells Kate Moss: He’s Mine!” reads the headline in the latest issue of Woman’s Day. The outlet claims Victoria Beckham is no longer a fan of the supermodel after Moss was snapped “cuddled” together at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final. Though the friends were there with some of their respective children, their “cozy display was still enough to bother Victoria.”

While the publication accuses Moss and David of “playing happy families” at the event, it also purports comments Moss made in 2015 as a reason for Victoria to “fret” over the two’s closeness. Apparently, in an interview, the model was asked which Spice Girl she would like to be. She replied, “Posh, because she’s married to David Beckham.” The outlet also reports Victoria was “upset” over her husband sitting next to Moss at a 2019 Dior fashion show.

Gossip Cop’s Take

A tabloid is always going to print the juiciest picture they have to cause a scandal. The pictures in question of Moss and Beckham at the soccer game are anything but “cozy.” They really look like two friends of the opposite sex talking to each other and spending time with their children. There is zero “cuddling” going on. Could Victoria Beckham be upset or frustrated her husband was snapped by paparazzi with another woman? Sure, but it’s highly unlikely since the families are friends. It’s for that reason Gossip Cop can say the story is definitely false.

Tabloids have accused David Beckham of cheating in the past and have been wrong about it. In 2019, the former soccer star was reportedly sending “flirty” texts to Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke. Of course, the claims started to surface after David posted a picture of himself with Clarke on social media. The outlet even used “cozying up,” similar phrasing found in this story. The magazine then accused the couple of putting on a brave face for their children amidst holiday cheating allegations and money problems. The rag purported Christmas 2019 would be their last holiday as the Beckhams. Of course, the couple is still together and celebrated Christmas 2020 together.

More New From Gossip Cop

Real Story Behind Victoria And David Beckham Divorce Rumors

Victoria Beckham Planning To Have Baby No. 5 Within The Next Year?

Victoria Beckham Ready To Sign On For ‘Spice World 2’?

Truth About Johnny Depp Dating Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, And Other A-Listers