Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Images of outdoor products from Amazon. Lifestyle Instantly Upgrade Your Outdoor Space With These Must Have Accessories

Whether you're throwing a BBQ or watching the birds, these backyard accessories are sure to elevate your outdoor scene.

 by Dana Hopkins
Britney Spears on the left, Sam Asghari on the right News Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Engaged? Here’s What Asghari Says

Is Britney Spears getting married? The embattled pop star has dated Sam Asghari for years, but her conservatorship makes everything in her life difficult. Gossip Cop has the answer. Ring On That Finger Spears was recently spotted snagging some Starbucks with a positively massive rock on her ring finger. It didn’t take the paparazzi long […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Kirstie Alley on the left, smiling with John Travolta Celebrities Report: Kirstie Alley Sets Her Sights On Dating Her ‘One True Love’ John Travolta

Is it true Kirstie Alley has set her sights on dating her former co-star John Travolta? That’s one outlet’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Kirstie Alley Setting ‘Love Trap’ For John Travolta? According to this week’s edition of the Globe, John Travolta is back on the dating market, and Kirstie Alley isn’t […]

 by Ariel Gordon
David Beckham smiling Celebrities Victoria Beckham ‘Seeing Red’ After Seeing David Beckham ‘Cuddled Up’ With Kate Moss?

Are Victoria and David Beckham on the rocks after he was snapped on a family outing with model Kate Moss? One tabloid seems to think so and is reporting the former Spice Girl is  “seeing red” about it. Gossip Cop has the story. Upset Over A Picture? “Posh Tells Kate Moss: He’s Mine!” reads the […]

 by Cortland Ann
Celebrities

Victoria Beckham ‘Seeing Red’ After Seeing David Beckham ‘Cuddled Up’ With Kate Moss?

C
Cortland Ann
8:00 am, July 25, 2021
David Beckham smiling
(Getty Images)

Are Victoria and David Beckham on the rocks after he was snapped on a family outing with model Kate Moss? One tabloid seems to think so and is reporting the former Spice Girl is  “seeing red” about it. Gossip Cop has the story.

Upset Over A Picture?

“Posh Tells Kate Moss: He’s Mine!” reads the headline in the latest issue of Woman’s Day. The outlet claims Victoria Beckham is no longer a fan of the supermodel after Moss was snapped “cuddled” together at Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 final. Though the friends were there with some of their respective children, their “cozy display was still enough to bother Victoria.”

While the publication accuses Moss and David of “playing happy families” at the event, it also purports comments Moss made in 2015 as a reason for Victoria to “fret” over the two’s closeness. Apparently, in an interview, the model was asked which Spice Girl she would like to be. She replied, “Posh, because she’s married to David Beckham.” The outlet also reports Victoria was “upset” over her husband sitting next to Moss at a 2019 Dior fashion show. 

Gossip Cop’s Take

A tabloid is always going to print the juiciest picture they have to cause a scandal. The pictures in question of Moss and Beckham at the soccer game are anything but “cozy.” They really look like two friends of the opposite sex talking to each other and spending time with their children. There is zero “cuddling” going on. Could Victoria Beckham be upset or frustrated her husband was snapped by paparazzi with another woman? Sure, but it’s highly unlikely since the families are friends. It’s for that reason Gossip Cop can say the story is definitely false. 

Tabloids have accused David Beckham of cheating in the past and have been wrong about it. In 2019, the former soccer star was reportedly sending “flirty” texts to Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke. Of course, the claims started to surface after David posted a picture of himself with Clarke on social media. The outlet even used “cozying up,” similar phrasing found in this story. The magazine then accused the couple of putting on a brave face for their children amidst holiday cheating allegations and money problems. The rag purported Christmas 2019 would be their last holiday as the Beckhams. Of course, the couple is still together and celebrated Christmas 2020 together.

More New From Gossip Cop

Real Story Behind Victoria And David Beckham Divorce Rumors

Victoria Beckham Planning To Have Baby No. 5 Within The Next Year?

Victoria Beckham Ready To Sign On For ‘Spice World 2’?

Truth About Johnny Depp Dating Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, And Other A-Listers

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.