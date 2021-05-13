Victoria Beckham Ready To Sign On For ‘Spice World 2’?

Is Victoria Beckham on board for a Spice World sequel? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

Victoria Beckham Going ‘Back To Spice World’?

According to a recent edition of the Heat, Beckham could be making her return as Posh Spice in a sequel to the 1997 film Spice World. The publication insists that plans are in motion to get the girl group back together. Beckham is reportedly “not totally adverse to the idea,” and her family is pushing her to get on board.

An inside source tells the tabloid, “She may have drawn a line under her Spice Girls past, but she could be persuaded to do the movie, even if it’s just a cameo.” The insider explains that she’s been reading the script proposals, and while she isn’t jumping right on board just yet, it’s possible she’s just taking some time to think it over.

“She’s not said no, which is a big thing for her,” explains the insider. “She’s turned down so many things in the past because she’s been worried about the fashion world rejecting her or people laughing at her, but she’s not as concerned these days. She’s trying to be a little more open and not immediately shut things down.”

While Beckham isn’t confirmed yet, the tabloid insists that the rest of the group is. “It’s still in the early stages, but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big-screen comeback seriously,” the source says. And, according to the magazine, now might be the perfect time to get Beckham on board. “Living in Miami has given her a new, chilled-out perspective. And from a business point of view, she knows a PR boost would be the smart move,” spills the source.

Victoria Beckham ‘Nostalgic’ For Her Spice Girl Days?

So, is it true that Victoria Beckham is coming around to the idea of a Spice World 2? Despite the impressively detailed story, that’s not the case at all.

There have been no verifiable reports that a Spice World sequel is actually in motion. That being said, Beckham briefly addressed the rumor on Instagram. The fashion designer posted a report of the story captioned “Has someone got something to tell me?!” before adding confused and laughing emojis. Despite the tabloid’s insistence that Beckham was in the loop and reading scripts, it seems that Posh actually knew nothing about the supposed sequel and found the whole situation a bit humorous.

While it’s possible the other members of the girl group could be on board, it’s clear the supposed project hasn’t gotten very far off the ground since Beckham hasn’t even been consulted. It’s also nonsensical to suggest that scripts are being written without even confirming if Posh will be in the film. Obviously, this entire report is a work of fiction.

The Tabloids On Victoria Beckham

Besides, it’s clear the tabloids haven’t got a clue about Victoria Beckham’s plans. Heat recently speculated that Beckham wasn’t on board with her son’s wedding plans. Then NW reported the ridiculous claim that Beckham was planning on starring in a reality show with Kim Kardashian. And more recently, Gossip Cop debunked a similar report from New Idea about how Beckham was rejoining the Spice Girls brand. It’s obvious these publications don’t have a problem wildly speculating about Victoria Beckham.

