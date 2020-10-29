Victoria Beckham Planning To Spill Secrets About Her Marriage On New Talk Show?

Disrespectful Toward Beckham

As for the Spice World star, this tabloid frequently makes her out to be as vain and self-centered as possible. She was going to get a $65,000 makeover before her son’s wedding so she could upstage the bride. She was devastated that she couldn’t plan the wedding as she wanted because of COVID-19. This tabloid has a vendetta against the “Wannabe” singer, so its sources should not be trusted as they’re never correct.