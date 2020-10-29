Victoria Beckham Planning To Spill Secrets About Her Marriage On New Talk Show?

The tabloid world was rocked by Jada Pinkett Smith when she brought her husband Will Smith onto her talk show Red Table Talk. That episode was so successful that it may have spawned a spin-off. Is Victoria Beckham going to host a British version of the show against David Beckham’s wishes? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Heat, Beckham has been pegged to host a UK version of Red Table Talk “Jada thinks Vic is the obvious choice for the UK market,” for the two “have been close since the Beckhams lived in LA.” With the talk show having a reputation for “pretty shocking revelations,” Beckham would be expected to spill “spill her marriage secrets.”
One person who is not thrilled is David, who sources say is “putting his foot down about Vic talking about their own marriage.” The tabloid says that Victoria feels the opposite, and she “would like to be able to talk through her struggles.” The article concludes by saying Victoria “wants to own her story and feels this is the perfect opportunity.
Beckham and Smith aren’t especially close. The photo provided by the tabloid of the Smith’s with Beckham’s is not only from 2007, but it’s also the only photo of the two couples together. Just cropped out of that photo, by the way, is Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Why crop them out? To make the photo seem more current and make Smith And Beckham seem closer.
It’s also worth noting that Red Table Talk is not exclusively the place to air dirty laundry. Most episodes deal more with subjects of mental health, racism, or sexual trauma. Even when there is drama in a relationship, Smith has historically had both members of the couple on. All this is to say, if Victoria did get her own Red Table Talk, it could not happen without David being on board.
Victoria Beckham has never even been a guest on Red Table Talk, nor has she been asked to host a new version of it. Since the show is on Facebook Watch, it’s available to watch internationally. This means the British version of Red Table Talk would be, well, Red Table Talk. There is no rhyme or reason to this story other than to put a little spin on the typical tabloid tell-all story.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid back in 2018 for saying Angelina Jolie was going to do a series of TV interviews about her ex Brad Pitt. It claimed Ashton Kutcher was going to do some retaliatory tell-all interviews aimed at his ex Demi Moore. These revenge interviews never materialized, and the dirty laundry was never aired.
As for the Spice World star, this tabloid frequently makes her out to be as vain and self-centered as possible. She was going to get a $65,000 makeover before her son’s wedding so she could upstage the bride. She was devastated that she couldn’t plan the wedding as she wanted because of COVID-19. This tabloid has a vendetta against the “Wannabe” singer, so its sources should not be trusted as they’re never correct.
There is no updated version of Red Table Talk in the works, as new episodes continue to be released. Beckham will simply stick to her already very busy schedule consisting of family and fashion.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.