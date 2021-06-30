Victoria Beckham Planning To Have Baby No. 5 Within The Next Year?

Is Victoria Beckham telling her friends she’s ready to have another baby? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Victoria Beckham Prepares For ‘Baby Surprise’?

This week’s edition of New Idea reports that Victoria Beckham came down with baby fever after visiting with a friend’s new twins earlier this month. According to the tabloid, Beckham was “the picture of maternal joy” cradling one of Derek Blasberg’s newborns. “After meeting Derek’s twins, Victoria is cluckier than ever!” an inside source spills to the outlet. “She’s wanted another kid for years, but it’s never worked out. She knows time isn’t really on her side, so is trying to convince David it’s now or never!”

Victoria and David Beckham are already parents to four children, and the outlet insists they want to give their youngest a little sister. The tabloid then pivots to their oldest child, Brooklyn, who is currently engaged to actress Nicola Peltz. The tabloid confides that even if the Spice Girl doesn’t succeed in convincing her husband to go for number five, she hopes Brooklyn will be giving her her first grandchild soon. The source explains, “Posh originally thought she was way too young to become a grandmother, but lately she’s had a change of heart.”

Then, to tie two wild stories into one, the tabloid includes a short blurb about the Beckham’s second oldest Romeo getting engaged. The outlet writes, “Romeo is head over heels for his girlfriend, Mia Regan,” adding that he’s “informed his parents that he’s ready to pop the question.”

Victoria Beckham Determined To Have Another Baby?

So, is Victoria planning on welcoming baby number five into her home? That doesn’t seem to be the case. Despite the tabloid’s claim that she has “wanted another kid for years,” she herself has stated she’s maxed out. In an interview with the Washington Post in 2015, Victoria was asked if she wanted another child to which she responded, “No. I’ve got four! I feel like I’ve done my bit.” That’s pretty definitive. Sure, people can change their minds, but the tabloid’s complete omission of this detail is suspicious to say the least.

The tabloid seemed to recognize how unlikely its story was. By the end of the report, it completely ditched the idea of Victoria Beckham having another child in favor of musing about how she longs to become a grandmother. Then, to cast further doubt on the outlet’s credibility, the magazine threw out another unlikely story by alleging the Beckhams’ 18-year-old son was engaged to his girlfriend. We doubt any of the disreputable tabloid’s claims will come to fruition.

The Tabloid On Victoria Beckham

It’s hard to trust anything New Idea has to say about Victoria Beckham. Last year, the magazine claimed Beckham and Peltz were arguing about wedding guest lists. Then, the tabloid implied Beckham felt threatened by her husband’s pretty new assistant. More recently, the outlet alleged Beckham was launching a fashion line with Blake Lively. And finally, the publication asserted Beckham was reuniting with the Spice Girls. Clearly, New Idea doesn’t have any insight into Beckham’s life.

