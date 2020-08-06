Victoria Beckham Planning $65,000 Makeover Before Son's Wedding?

Recently, we dismissed another phony report from the magazine that asserted that the Beckhams were worried they were going to lose their jetset lifestyle. The ridiculous story purported that the spouses were in “crisis” after David’s Miami soccer club, Inter Miami CF, began facing strain thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even though the couple may have taken some losses due to the virus, Gossip Cop pointed out that the pair are multi-millionaires. We seriously doubted they were “worried” about losing out on ticket sales, especially with what’s going on in the world right now. Heat has been wrong over and over again about the Beckhams, and this makeover rumor is exactly the same kind of lie we've busted several times before.