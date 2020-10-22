Victoria Beckham 'In Despair' Over Son Brooklyn's Canceled Wedding?

If Britain had a second royal family, it could well be the Beckham’s. David and Victoria Beckham have been internationally famous for decades now, and the two are set to welcome a new member into the family. Brooklyn Beckham is currently engaged to The Last Airbender star Nicola Peltz, but one tabloid reports that the wedding is now off. Is Victoria wallowing in despair because of the canceled wedding? Gossip Cop investigates.