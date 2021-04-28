Victoria Beckham Furious About David Beckham Flirting With Kim Kardashian At Miami Party?

“David Beckham caught with Kim Kardashian” screams one headline. How could he betray Victoria Beckham like that? Gossip Cop thinks the report might be bending the truth, so we’re setting the record straight.

David Beckham Cuddling Up To Kim Kardashian?

According to New Idea, David Beckham and Kim Kardashian are getting cuddly and aggravating his former Spice Girl wife. Apparently, the newly (and hardly) single reality star has googly eyes for the soccer stud, much to Victoria Beckham’s dismay. Kardashian’s high profile divorce from rapper Kanye West has the whole world talking, but the second oldest Kardashian is nothing but smiles thanks to her blossoming friendship with the handsome soccer icon.

According to the story, Kardashian was in high spirits as she attended the glitzy grand opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami, Florida in mid-April alongside the soccer icon and other unnamed A-list guests. Sources leaked that Kardashian and David’s overly warm greeting raised many eyebrows and left Victoria infuriated. “That kiss Kim planted on Beckham definitely lingered and a few people even commented on how flirty it seemed,” a source gloats. In fact, one of the main cover photos reveals this kiss, which looks more like Beckham is telling Kardashian a secret. An extremely common gesture in Beckham’s native country, this is probably how he greets many of his close friends, but of course, the tabloid doesn’t acknowledge that in the story.

Furthermore, Victoria Beckham supposedly broke up the interlude by inserting herself in between the pair, and sketchy insiders insist that it was all too obvious that Kardashian was a little too friendly with Becks the entire night. To add insult to the injury, the hotel party was held the evening before Mrs. Beckham’s 47th birthday, which apparently already had her feeling fragile. “She never wanted Kim there to begin with, but David is pitching a bunch of ideas to get her on board with his Miami soccer league. You could tell Posh was unimpressed about the whole ordeal,” tattled on tipster.

However, for newly single Kardashian, being at the hotel launch with a world-famous soccer star would’ve been a dream come true, since she supposedly has a penchant for athletes. The outlet used her previous relationships to Kris Humphries and Reggie Bush as evidence. Finally, another cover photo was captioned, “David later cuddled up to Kim as they posed for a photo together.” Hilariously, the pair looks anything but cuddly. In fact, they’re both sporting some of the straightest faces Gossip Cop has ever seen with arms resting at their sides. They actually appear more hostile than anything. Funny how the tabloids can spin anything to fit their narrative, but it only takes eyes, and perhaps, some reading glasses, to see otherwise.

What’s Going On With The Beckhams?

For some reason, the tabloids love to pit the Beckhams against each other. It seems like every other week, they are supposedly getting divorced or Victoria Beckham is furious about her hubby flirting with other beauts. And, because the Kardashians and Beckhams are friendly, these outlets absolutely love claiming that David Beckham is in cahoots with Kim Kardashian. However, as more reputable sources point out, they are merely close friends who aren’t afraid to show some affection towards each other. This story says, “[Posh] Spice, who has joked about her famous facial expression in the past, joined their conversation [Beckham and Kardashian] as the trio enjoyed a rare break from their busy schedules.” So, the fashion icon wasn’t raging over her husband and friend’s greeting at all.

Gossip Cop busted multiple myths in a single article on the truth about the Beckhams flirting with other people, because the tabloids are so wrong so often. NW alleged that the couple got into their biggest fight ever over David Beckham’s wandering eye and Star claimed Victoria Beckham got too flirty with Matthew McConaughey on Good Morning America. Another time, Heat asserted that the soccer star stole his wife’s attractive blonde trainer and most dubious of all, New Idea purported that Posh Spice was jealous that her hubby married a model in a television commercial! How they come up with these facetious tropes, Gossip Cop may never know.

