Victoria Beckham Finally Returning To Spice Girls Brand?

Is Victoria Beckham returning to the Spice Girls brand for a lucrative proposition? One report says she and David Beckham are building a Spice Girls-themed casino in Miami. Gossip Cop investigates.

Victoria Beckham Spicing Up Miami?

According to New Idea, Victoria Beckham may not tour with the Spice Girls but she does have some big ideas for the brand. A source says she’s in talks to build a “Spice Girls-themed casino-style club” in Miami. She and David Beckham think Miami will be a new international hotbed for casinos, and they think a Spice Girls casino could do big business.

An insider says that Victoria and the rest of the Spice Girls “nearly did something similar in London many years ago, but Florida is exploding right now.” Opening a new club based on the Spice Girls brand would, a source says “make everyone a lot of money.” Victoria would ensure the club would be stylish, not cheesy.

Important Questions Left Unanswered

While this story is very short, it still manages to waver significantly. Is this going to be a casino like the title says, or a club? Major casinos aren’t usually built on the brands of British ’90s pop bands, so this would be a significant risk. There are no Oasis-themed casinos in Vegas. Are the Beckhams even working with the rest of the Spice Girls or not?

The source says the Spice Girls tried building something similar in London, which is just very vague. They certainly didn’t build a casino there, for Gossip Cop could find no information on any such project. Furthermore, we couldn’t find any information on this Miami casino either.

Distanced Herself From ‘Spice World’

Victoria moved on from the Spice Girls years ago. She told Vogue Germany she wouldn’t take part in the 2019 reunion tour “because things feel different now than they used to.” She wanted to be with her family and added, “I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I’m not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself.”

This could always change. Mel C, Sporty Spice, recently told Zane Lowe she thinks Victoria Beckham is “coming around” to the idea of a full-on reunion. They’re all still friends so anything’s possible. However, it would be an incredible 180 to go from not touring with the band to spearheading a major construction project on their behalf.

Loads Of Silly Stories

This story is really a combination of other bogus Victoria Beckham stories. Heat claimed she was considering moving to Florida, but she’s already returned to England. Stories of Beckham joining the Spice Girls on tour are a dime a dozen.

As for New Idea, it recently claimed that Victoria was furious with David for flirting with Kim Kardashian. She was also reportedly furious over his new attractive assistant, and for flirting with Jennifer Aniston. Victoria and David have been happily married for over twenty years now. These made-up jealousy stories prove how little this outlet really knows about the Beckhams’ personal lives. Victoria and David Beckham don’t look primed to enter the casino business, so this story is completely false.

