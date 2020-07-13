Victoria Beckham Cutting Son Brooklyn Out of Her Will Now That He’s Marrying His Girlfriend?

Is Victoria Beckham going to cut her son Brooklyn out of her will as a tabloid claimed in February? Gossip Cop didn’t know enough at the time to debunk the story, but we can now prove this story is bogus.
In February Woman’s Day reported dread in the Beckham household with its headline “Beckhams Warn Brooklyn: It’s Nicola Or the Family.” Apparently Brooklyn Beckham, the then-20-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham, told his folks of his plans to marry his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. “They really like Nicola, but Brooklyn hasn’t even figured out what he wants to do with his life,” a family friend told the tabloid. “He’s too young to get married.”
Just how furious was Victoria? Supposedly furious enough to cut her eldest son out of her will. The article claims if Nicola “thinks they’re going to cut [Brooklyn] out of their will, she may not be so keen to marry him.” It's worth noting that Nicola is the daughter of billionaire Wendy’s Chairman Nelson Peltz, so it’s safe to say she isn’t dating Brooklyn for his money.
Victoria’s supposed wariness of Peltz stems from her being, as the enigmatic family friend calls her, “clucky.” With babies in the future the Beckhams don’t want to see their son ”shackled with a family when he hasn’t even got a career.” Shackled with a family? That would be a harsh and hypocritical sentiment coming from Victoria, who married David when he was 24 and she was 25, quite close to the ages of her son and his love.
Of course, that "insider" statement and this story is utter hogwash. This week Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement on Instagram, much to the joy of his parents. Victoria commented that she and David “could not be happier” about the news. David chimed in to say “congratulations to these two beautiful people.” These well wishes are leagues away from the supposed anger of the tabloid story, proving that the article was completely phony.
This is hardly the first time Gossip Cop has busted this outlet when it comes to the Beckham clan. Just yesterday we debunked the allegation that Victoria and David were on the verge of splitting up. The couple has just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and have been happily quarantining for these many months.
No, they’re not on the verge of breaking up. And no, they’re also not planning to have a fifth child, an allegation Woman's Day made in March and Gossip Cop debunked. These tabloids have no consistency when it comes to the Beckhams and children. There are no new children on the way for David and Victoria, though they are delighted to welcome a new daughter-in-law into the family.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.