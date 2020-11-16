Victoria Beckham Becoming ‘Momzilla’ Over Son’s Wedding Planning?

Gossip Cop can bust this story by focusing on what sister-mag Woman’s Day had to say. It claimed Victoria Beckham was trying to set a wedding date specifically so it would fit into the Sussexes schedule. When it came to priority invitations, “Prince Harry and Meghan are at the top of the pile” for the “royal-obsessed” Beckham. These two narratives are diametrically opposed and both cannot be true. In fact, neither are true. Neither tabloid could provide any evidence to back its claims. The Beckhams attended the Sussexes wedding so it looks like their friends, but it’s a little far-fetched to think she’d delay a wedding for any guests, even royal ones. Furthermore, she’s probably not even planning the wedding.