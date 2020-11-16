Victoria Beckham Becoming ‘Momzilla’ Over Son’s Wedding Planning?

This past summer Brooklyn Beckham and The Last Airbender star Nicola Peltz announced their engagement. Victoria Beckham was quick to congratulate her son and future daughter-in-law on Instagram.
Where Beckham felt joy, tabloids felt opportunity, and the past few months have been littered with bogus stories about Beckham trying to steal her son’s moment. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about “Momzilla” Victoria Beckham.
Months before the engagement was even announced, NW reported that Victoria Beckham was planning her son’s wedding. “Let's hope Nicola knows what she's signing up for when she says yes,” an insider said, as Victoria was planning to put her and Brooklyn upon folden thrones with swans walking about. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Victoria who dismissed this as nonsense. This is a great example of a story where a tabloid tries to make the former “Posh Spice” look as vain as it possibly can without any evidence.
According to Heat, Victoria Beckham was “determined” to upstage Peltz on the wedding day with a $65,000 makeover. She is going to “pay whatever it takes to look good and she wants to have the top people giving her treatments and getting her body looking amazing,” a so-called insider said. “As the mother of the groom, she wants the serious wow factor.” Beckham may have a reputation for being stylish and sophisticated, but deliberately upstaging a bride on her wedding day is malicious and terrible. This is yet another absurd story where Beckham is so obsessed with vanity that she’d spare no expense.
New Idea reported that Victoria Beckham and Peltz were arguing over which members of the royal family would be invited to the wedding. Peltz apparently wanted to invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, but the tabloid said there was a “falling out” between the Beckhams and Sussexes. An alleged insider said, “the last thing [Beckham] wants is Megan sitting front and center at her firstborn son’s wedding.”
Gossip Cop can bust this story by focusing on what sister-mag Woman’s Day had to say. It claimed Victoria Beckham was trying to set a wedding date specifically so it would fit into the Sussexes schedule. When it came to priority invitations, “Prince Harry and Meghan are at the top of the pile” for the “royal-obsessed” Beckham. These two narratives are diametrically opposed and both cannot be true. In fact, neither are true. Neither tabloid could provide any evidence to back its claims. The Beckhams attended the Sussexes wedding so it looks like their friends, but it’s a little far-fetched to think she’d delay a wedding for any guests, even royal ones. Furthermore, she’s probably not even planning the wedding.
In a misleading story, the cover of Heat claimed “Brooklyn’s wedding is off.” The story itself is not about a called-off marriage, but about how Victoria Beckham’s dream of a “no-expenses spared event” had been shut down. She was still “determined that nothing will stand in their way” despite being told that COVID-19 necessitated a “more pared-down” wedding. This story was a bait and switch, as the wedding has not been called off at all. This was yet another story about “momzilla Victoria” and her obsession with vanity.