Victoria Beckham Angry David Beckham Staying In Miami While She Heads Back To London?

Are Victoria Beckham and David Beckham fighting over where to live? One report says David is staying in Miami, leaving an upset Victoria to return to London with the kids. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Posh’s Panic About Leaving David Behind’

According to Heat, Victoria Beckham is angry that David Beckham staying behind in South Florida without her. COVID-19 has brought the family closer than ever before, but now the couple is debating if they should stay in Miami, where David works, or return to London. A source says “the whole family has really been enjoying life in Miami,” for everything is more lowkey than in London.

“While Victoria has enjoyed her time in Florida, she knows it must soon come to an end. While David will stay in Miami to work on his soccer team Inter Miami, Victoria is dreading a return,” says an insider, adding, “They were planning on coming back to the UK earlier in March when schools opened, but it would mean not being able to see David for an indefinite amount of time.”

The source says David and Victoria have been arguing over where to bring the family: “they both want what’s best for the family, and even though it has caused tension, they know they’ll get through it.” Victoria feels guilty about keeping her children away from their friends for so long, but Florida has been a breath of fresh air. The article concludes with the source saying “she knows there are lots of decisions to be made long-term and it’s not going to be easy for her.”

Nothing Happened

This is the rare tabloid story where absolutely nothing of value was said. This is a long-winded article about Victoria deciding when she should go home to London. Sure? Whenever someone goes on vacation they lament going home, but this isn’t exactly newsworthy.

Victoria is currently in Florida with her family so David can work, and so they can visit Brooklyn Beckham. Brooklyn flew in from Los Angeles to visit his family, which just goes to show how trivial this whole article is. Travel simply isn’t a huge hurdle for the Beckham family.

She’s Excited For A Return To Normal

In a recent interview, Victoria said the family didn’t expect to stay in Florida this long, but she looked forward to when London fashion shows could start up again. There is no marital drama to be found here, just some exacerbating COVID-19 circumstances.

A Favorite Target

Heat constantly targets the Beckham family with bogus stories. It claimed she was going to collaborate with the Kardashians for a new brand, but that’s simply not happening. Similarly, it said Victoria would host a British version of Red Table Talk, but that’s also simply not happening. We also debunked its story about Victoria calling Brooklyn a lost soul. They’re all hanging out together right now, so there’s clearly no drama there.

There really isn’t much Gossip Cop can say to debunk this story. David will be in Florida as long as necessary, and Victoria will be back in London pretty much whenever she feels like it. This story is just trying to invent drama when there clearly isn’t any, so we’re busting the story.

