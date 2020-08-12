Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Arguing Over Which Royals To Invite To Wedding, Accoring To Report

Is Victoria Beckham butting heads with her future daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz? A recent article in a tabloid alleges the former singer and the actress aren’t seeing eye-to-eye over which royal couple to invite to Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Prince William and Kate Middleton. Gossip Cop can explain what's likey going on.
According to New Idea, “tensions” are already arising between the Beckhams and Peltz, who just got engaged to their son, Brooklyn, a couple weeks ago. The publication asserts while David and Victoria Beckham plot to throw their son, a star-studded wedding, Victoria and Peltz can’t agree over which members of the British monarch should be in attendance. The magazine purports at the top of the bride and groom’s priorities are Prince Harry and Megan Markle. A supposed insider snitches Peltz is even making plans to permanently relocate to L.A. so she can become “besties” with the Duchess of Sussex.
The tabloid maintains this is a problem because the duke and duchess aren’t as close to the Beckhams as they used to be. The sketchy outlet claims that after an alleged “falling out” between the Beckhmans and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, David and Victoria Beckham have been distant towards them and are now focused on their friendship with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The dubious insider continues, “Victoria is 100% Team Cambridge. Truth be told, she’s still a bit stung. So the last thing she wants is Megan sitting front and center at her firstborn son’s wedding.”
The magazine further claims that given the “family feud” between the Royal couples, the Beckhams believe inviting both are “out of the question.” The story concludes with the unnamed source purporting David and Victoria Beckham are trying to “reason” with Brooklyn and his fiance, but things could “get messy” if the young couple doesn’t “start to listen.” “I could see Posh and Beck withholding money for the big day,” warns the anonymous tipster, concluding, “Brooklyn and Nicola might argue that it’s their guest list, but their parents are the ones holding the strings.”
Here is what really is going on. David and Victoria Beckham attended Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding, as they did when Prince William wed Kate Middleton got married. Gossip Cop is sure the Beckhams still maintain a friendship with each royal couple, but the idea they’re fighting over who can attend their son’s impending nuptials is a bit absurd. Additionally, there isn’t any “feud” between Prince William and Prince Harry, so realistically, both British royals along with their wives will probably be invited. However, it’s too soon to even tell what’s happening with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding since there hasn’t been any mention of planning taking place yet. Weare still in a worldwide pandemic here.
Overall, the tabloids aren’t very trustworthy when it comes to reporting on the Beckhams. Last year, we busted NW magazine, another Australian tabloid, that purported David and Victoria Beckham were divorcing. The unreliable outlet alleged the pair’s marriage “hit a crisis” one month before their anniversary. What was the supposed crisis? The magazine claimed the former Spice Girl was spending a lot of time on her fashion line, while the soccer star was in Miami often focusing on his soccer organization. None of this was true. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Victoria at the time who assured us the tale was fabricated.
Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted the same paper for asserting David Beckham was caught flirting with Chloe Grace Moretz and Victoria was furious about it. The story was blown completely out of proportion. Beckham and Moretz just happened to be at the same Fleetwood Mac concert, plus the young star dated Beckham’s son at one point in the distant past. The idea Beckham would flirt with his son’s former flame is ridiculous and, frankly, creepy.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.