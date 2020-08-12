Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Arguing Over Which Royals To Invite To Wedding, Accoring To Report

The Truth Is Actually Plain And Simple

Here is what really is going on. David and Victoria Beckham attended Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding, as they did when Prince William wed Kate Middleton got married. Gossip Cop is sure the Beckhams still maintain a friendship with each royal couple, but the idea they’re fighting over who can attend their son’s impending nuptials is a bit absurd. Additionally, there isn’t any “feud” between Prince William and Prince Harry, so realistically, both British royals along with their wives will probably be invited. However, it’s too soon to even tell what’s happening with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding since there hasn’t been any mention of planning taking place yet. Weare still in a worldwide pandemic here.